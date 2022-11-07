November's Full Moon Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

We’re deep in the trenches of eclipse season, and this tumultuous period is coming to a chaos-filled climax during the full moon and lunar eclipse on Nov. 8. This lunation is the last eclipse of the year, and it’s ready to serve up some sudden shifts and shocking revelations — so everyone should expect the unexpected. That said, the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2022 full moon eclipse are in for an even wilder ride.

The current eclipse cycle — which began in November 2021 and will carry on through the end of next year — is taking place on the Taurus/Scorpio axis of the zodiac. Taurus and Scorpio are two of the fixed zodiac signs, so anyone born under a sign that shares this astrological modality is likely to feel the current eclipses with added intensity. November’s full moon eclipse in particular is rising in grounded and comfort-seeking Taurus, but it’s aligning with the electric planet Uranus, which promises to send out shockwaves and surprises in every direction.

Additionally, the moon is facing off with personal planets Mercury and Venus, so some may stumble upon some revealing hidden information or come to turning points in relationships. A full moon T-square with the serious planet Saturn asks us to summon patience and maturity as we navigate the shifts. Values will be challenged, comfort zones will be expanded, and relationship dynamics may change quickly — but try to have faith in these eclipse growing pains.

The energy of this eclipse is putting the planets in a pressure cooker, and our emotions may be explosive enough to blow the lid off it. So if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the November full moon, you’ll want to be extra prepared.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Not only is this powerful lunar eclipse taking place in your sign, Taurus — the moon is also joining forces with the unpredictable energy of Uranus, forming a perfect conjunction aspect with this wild-child planet. You’re probably surfing some very intense and electrifying waves of change right now. As a grounded earth sign, feeling safe and stable is important to you, but the events surrounding this lunation could be forcing you out of your comfort zone. You’re learning to seek security in unexpected places and find your footing on shaky ground. Remember that it’s OK to evolve into a new and different version of yourself — trust that the shifts taking place within your life are for your greatest good.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The explosive energy of this eclipse is manifesting most tangibly in your public-facing life, Leo — although you can probably feel it reverberating through your personal life, too. Dynamics within your workplace may be changing quickly now, and you may be asked to make a decision about how to move forward on a project or professional opportunity under short notice. Whatever you choose to do, remember that your career path should feel fulfilling, and your truest talents should be put to use. Don’t settle for something that doesn’t feel right out of fear or insecurity.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Two weeks ago, the season’s solar eclipse took place in your sign, Scorpio, bringing forth intense personal transformation — and this week’s corresponding lunar eclipse is here to bring this story full circle by pulling your partnerships into the mix. The sun, mental Mercury, and romantic Venus are all in your sign right now, facing off with the full moon — so expect important information about your relationships to be revealed and dynamics to shift. Surprising conversations about feelings or sudden decisions around commitment may need to happen, and relinquishing some level of control is a must. Letting go isn’t easy, but during the fateful twists and turns of an eclipse, it can help you weather the storm.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Take one thing at a time right now, Aquarius, because this eclipse is likely to hit close to home. The challenging square aspect between Saturn and Uranus — your sign’s traditional and modern planetary rulers — is also activated by this eclipse, so you’re feeling the tension in your heart. The moon is aglow in your sensitive and family-oriented fourth house, so domestic responsibilities or relational dynamics amongst your housemates may come to the forefront. You may also be making discoveries about your family and your past, or uncovering memories that teach you something important about the present. Be sure to give your emotions room to expand, evolve, and be expressed openly.