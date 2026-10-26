Your Horoscope For The Week Of October 26 - November 1

This week begins on the heels of a powerful full moon and wraps up with Halloweekend, and you can bet there are both tricks and treats in store for everyone.

The full Hunter’s Moon in reliable and earthy Taurus peaks at 12:11 a.m. ET on Monday morning, and its revelations will reverberate through the whole first half of the week. Deep and transformational Pluto squares off with both the full moon and the sun now — all of which are in the fixed zodiac signs — bringing subterranean matters to light and forcing everyone to face their shadow sides. Pluto is the planet of the underworld, so having it embroiled in so much drama with the luminaries definitely brings a spooky vibe.

The moon enters chit-chatty Gemini by Tuesday evening, breaking the spell cast by all that fixed full moon intensity — or at least making it easier to shake off heavy emotions and talk through what you’re feeling. The moon makes all sorts of positive planetary engagements throughout the middle of the week, so while you may still be feeling some lingering tension, you should be able to get a better mental grip on things.

The fixed sign squabbles start up again as the weekend approaches, as Mercury retrograde in moody Scorpio will square off with testy Mars in fiery Leo on Friday. Temper your expectations of yourself right now, whether you’re feeling pressures at work or simply trying to drum up a last-minute Halloween costume. It’s difficult for new ideas to gain much traction now, so don’t expect to be at your most productive. Saturday’s feelings-forward Cancer moon could make everyone a little more sensitive to any Halloween tricks, so be gentle on yourself and others as you wrap up the month and get ready to dive into the last two months of 2026.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s good to consider your responsibilities to others and maintain an awareness of how you’re viewed by the people around you, but at what point do you need to set those things aside to prioritize yourself? Don’t let outside opinions or fearful insecurities shape the decisions you make for yourself this week. Trust yourself to know what’s right.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This week, it might feel like there are massive expectations being thrust upon you at every turn — whether that’s within your relationships, your home life, or your career. Instead of buckling under the pressure, create a release valve of your own design. When you can stand by your own limits, you’ll feel a sense of freedom, even if you’re not living up to someone else’s standards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Yapping is your specialty, but this week, it’s the quiet moments that can bring the deepest revelations. A little bit of alone time will leave you just enough space to see how certain parts of your routine might be draining more than you can give. What can you take off your plate without much consequence — and what can you add that’ll actually serve your higher aspirations?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It would be nice if certain things could function without being interrupted by feelings, but humans are emotional creatures — and that’s especially true of cosmic crabs like you. Group dynamics at work or within your social life could get clouded or complex this week, as your heart may be a little more invested in something than you realized. Tow the line between passion and restraint.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Career matters could really pick up this week, but you may feel like you’re spread so thin that it’s hard to keep up the momentum. That’s why it’s so important to conserve your energy and be more deliberate when it comes to choosing your priorities for the time being. Not every battle is worth fighting, and not every opportunity is worth jumping through hoops for.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s hard to go deep with your big-picture plans when annoying little details keep bogging you down. Of course, when your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, that’s par for the course. Instead of trying to plan every step of your future this week, focus on simply flirting with what may lie ahead instead. More mood board, less itinerary.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) How much are you relying on others for your security, creativity, and happiness? It’s great to feel like you’re sharing your life with people and building community, but maintaining some independence and knowing you can take care of yourself is a priceless foundation for all future endeavors. Everything else is just a pleasant bonus.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) All the relationship reevaluations that have taken place over the past few weeks seem to be coming to a head right now, so be ready to expose the messy underbelly of your entanglements. You can’t control how other people handle things, so focus on taking responsibility for your own contributions to any complicated situations this week instead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Have you been listening to your body’s signals lately or just pushing through to get to wherever you’ve decided to go? This week is a good time to check in with yourself on a holistic level and prioritize your wellness. It may be time to press pause, take a breather, or embrace a different approach in order to avoid burnout.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your passions and desires aren’t always going to perfectly align with your ideas of ambition and success, and this week brings a meaningful opportunity to accept that in your heart. Give yourself permission to explore romance, creativity, or other fun things simply for the joy of it. Not everything has to feel productive in order to feel fulfilling.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When your emotional equilibrium gets thrown off-kilter, what tools do you have to keep you stable? This week asks you to assess the kind of support system you’ve built for yourself — whether that involves self-care practices, soothing distractions, or helpful relationships. Keeping up with these coping mechanisms during the easy times makes it easier to rely on them during the tough ones.