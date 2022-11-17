Follow These Dos & Don'ts For A Successful November New Moon

Astrology
Nov. 23's energy is all about adventure and spirituality.
The November 2022 new moon moves into adventurous Sagittarius on Nov. 23, inspiring us to take risks, travel, and seek a higher truth. The carefree fire sign is all about having fun, and following these dos and don’ts is a great way to embody the archer's bold and jovial energy.
The new moon symbolizes a fresh start in astrology. What's more, Sagittarius is the explorer of the zodiac, so it makes sense that you'd have major wanderlust. Revisit your bucket list of travel ideas and plan a trip — or to fully embrace this sign’s spirit, make an impromptu visit.