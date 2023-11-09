Your November New Moon Horoscope

Just when you thought you had gotten off the emotional rollercoaster that is eclipse season, you might have to strap in for one last ride. That’s right — the new moon arrives on Nov. 13 at 4:27 a.m. ET in the biting sign of Scorpio, which means tensions will run high and relationships will be examined.

Though some zodiac signs will feel the effects of the new moon more than others, everyone will be impacted by la luna’s powerful energy in some way. However, you don’t have to navigate this sensitive time alone, because this Nov. 13 new moon horoscope can help you prepare for what’s ahead.

Scorpios are known for being intense, so it’s only fitting that the upcoming lunation will be filled with cosmic shifts and emotional conversations. This kind of energy is typical for a new moon — not only are they a time of reflection and introspection, but new moons can also help usher in fresh starts, making them ripe with major manifestation opportunities.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the Scorpio new moon will have the biggest impact on your relationships. This could inspire you to finally open up to someone or attract a new friend or partner into your life. Though entering a new era can be scary, there’s nothing to be afraid of, especially if you know what to expect.

Ahead, Garbis shares how the Scorpio new moon will affect each zodiac sign, so you can tackle this lunation with ease.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images The new moon will illuminate Aries’ eighth house of sex and relationships, which means the fire sign will be feeling friskier than ever. “This is the time to steam up the windows and invite wild energy into their bedroom with their beloved,” says Garbis. “This new moon is a beautiful time for [Aries], and if they are single, they can encounter someone they have incredible physical chemistry with.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Fiordaliso/Moment/Getty Images Be open to meeting new people this lunation, dear Taurus, because according to Garbis, you might find someone who you can “share all of their secrets [with] and can confide in.” This could be a friend or a lover, per the astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) alvaro gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images Keep your ears to the ground this lunation, Gemini, because you might make an intriguing discovery. “The sign of Gemini might hear some juicy gossip everywhere they go,” Garbis says. “It’s possible that people are talking about them and that someone might have a crush on them.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) SolStock/E+/Getty Images With the new moon stimulating Cancer’s fifth house of playfulness, crabs can expect to feel a sense of adventure on Nov. 13. Per Garbis, this means that Cancers may “be on the prowl looking for a new mate or may enjoy some romance on an excursion with their lover.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) MelkiNimages/E+/Getty Images Usually the life of the party, outgoing Leo could feel compelled to stay home this new moon. Of course, that doesn’t mean the sociable sign has to spend the weekend alone — according to Garbis, Leos may be in the mood to have a good, old-fashioned sleepover with their besties.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) AzmanL/E+/Getty Images New moons are all about reflecting inward and fresh starts, so it should come as no surprise to hear that Virgos may have an “enlightening conversation” this lunation. Though discussion topics may vary, maidens can count on feeling like they “genuinely connect and are in harmony with the person they’re talking to,” per Garbis.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images Though Libras are usually pretty thrifty shoppers, don’t be surprised if you feel the need to treat yourself to something nice this lunation. Garbis says this desire will be inexplainable, which is why you might lie about its cost or keep the purchase a secret altogether.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) andresr/E+/Getty Images It’s your season, dear Scorpio, so if you feel like you’re thriving, just know it’s not a fluke. “Scorpios may feel confident, secure, and comfortable sharing with the people in their life,” says Garbis. “Something extraordinary may happen for them that they’ve been desiring for a long time, and they could feel as if they have finally manifested something they have been waiting for.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22- Dec. 21) Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images Honesty is the best policy this lunation, sweet Sag. “Sagittarius may have a burning desire to come clean and share something that they have been dying to get off their chest about their love life or their childhood,” Garbis says. If they don’t say it out loud, it will be impossible to get over.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images The end of the year is right around the corner, which could make Capricorns feel introspective and hopeful for the future. Because of this, Garbis shares that the earth sign may opt to surround themselves with their besties this new moon, and maybe even spend some time manifesting next year’s blessings, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Dimensions/E+/Getty Images Eccentric Aquarius is always full of surprises. This lunation is no exception, as the air sign may “discover a hidden talent” during a night out, per Garbis.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) domoyega/E+/Getty Images Dreamy Pisces just wants to run away from it all and re-center themselves this lunation. Per Garbis, this may give the water sign a sense of wanderlust, and may even inspire an impromptu road trip to the woods.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer