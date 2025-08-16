Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, August 16

The moon is void-of-course until noon ET today, making this morning perfect for a late snooze, a lazy breakfast, or a chill sunrise meditation. Whatever you do, ease into the day slowly, because once the moon enters busy-bodied Gemini, the vibes will feel a lot more frenetic.

Thanks to a lunar alignment with unpredictable Uranus, you may experience some emotional breakthroughs midday. Keep an open mind and remember that your heart has many rooms. In the moment, some feelings may seem like they’ll last forever, but you’re evolving in more ways than you consciously realize.

This intense but empowering afternoon buzz should leave you feeling more energized than depleted, so enjoy some social time or work on a passion project this evening.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Everything you encounter has the potential to change you, in big ways and small. Instead of trying to predict the future, keep your heart open to surprises.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Values aren’t static, nor are they dictated by some universal North Star. It’s up to you to tune into your gut and figure out what feels worth your time, energy, and truth.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A million tiny voices are yapping inside your head today, each with a different piece of advice. But if you listen closely, one universal message will come through.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You may not be able to put your finger on the feeling, but your subconscious is doing all sorts of processing today. Don’t read too much into the ambiguity of it all.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’re taking a ride on an information superhighway today, connecting with all sorts of unexpected people, places, and ideas. Embrace the buzz.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’ve got tall mountains to climb and big goals to conquer. Perhaps the road to success looks different than you thought. Are you open to new ways of doing things?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Some paradigm shifts happen slowly; other times, your whole worldview can flip upside down overnight. How are you different today than you were yesterday?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, August 16, 2025. Inner truth is complicated, and it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Work on untangling the knots between your heart and the people you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Relationships are a two-way street, and they’re not the type you want to drive with cruise control. Grab the steering wheel and consider all points of view.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You know what productivity looks like, but getting things done could look a little different than usual today. Do what’s most effective instead of what’s most familiar.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A sudden change of heart might have you looking at things in a whole new light. What truly brings you joy? How can you build that into your foundation?