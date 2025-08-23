Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, August 23

Happy Virgo season! The sun enters this pragmatic and perfection-seeking earth sign during the wee hours of the morning, and this ingress is immediately followed by the dawning of a powerful new moon in Virgo. Today’s refreshing energy shifts heralds all sorts of fresh starts, making it a fabulous moment to begin a new routine or create a healthy habit.

The new moon squares off with wild-child Uranus in the early morning, which could throw some curveballs through the day that put your lunar intentions to the test. Virgo energy encourages everyone to strive for the best, but don’t sacrifice something solidly good in favor of a quest for something unattainable. Done is better than perfect.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) What wellness hacks have you long wanted to incorporate into your day-to-day life? Work something new into your schedule and promise to stick to it.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s nice to think that inspiration might wander onto your doorstep of its own free will, but sometimes you have to seek it out yourself. How can you summon the muse?

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s time to clear away the clutter from both your home and your heart. Look around — what dust-collecting baggage is it time to let go of?

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) When you look at your surroundings, do you feel at peace or overstimulated? Keep life simple today and try to pare things down to their most basic form.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Go through your bank statements and make sure your funds aren’t being funneled into the wrong places. Small changes could eventually lead to big wins.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Big transformations are on the way, and while you can’t see the future, you can still prepare for all that’s to come. Lay down the foundation for change.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) An empty tank will only take you so much further. Instead of burning through your last reserves, pull over and find a place to recharge your batteries for a while.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, February 1, 2025. Being in the middle of a crowd can be a lonely feeling if you’re lacking true connections. Surround yourself with like-minded people instead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You have lofty goals, so get your act together and start making things happen. Combine idealistic visions with practical steps and watch it all unfold.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Opinions are everywhere, but which ones actually resonate with you? Cut through the murmur of everyone else’s thoughts and get clear on what you believe.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) It’s easy to play cool, but don’t try to deny the tangled web of feelings that’s just beneath the surface. Instead of ignoring it, try combing through the knots.