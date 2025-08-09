Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, August 9

Happy full moon in Aquarius! Today’s mystical lunation is lighting up everyone’s heart with a little bit of rebelliousness and unconventionality, so use its power to push past the limits of your comfort zone and think outside the box. Going against the grain never felt so good.

In addition to today’s full moon, motivating planet Mars will be facing off with imaginative Neptune, which could make it a little more challenging than usual to pursue your goals in a straightforward way. You’re full of inspiration when it comes to creative and spiritual endeavors, but you’ll have to use some of that full moon innovation to figure out how to take the visions in your head and make them real.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You were born to be a leader, so stop worrying so much about what other people think and start trailblazing. Standing out from the crowd is a superpower, not a setback.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) If you always play it safe, you run the risk of dulling your sparkle and keeping your light from reaching all the faraway places it’s meant to go. Take a risk.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re an ever-evolving creature, so your worldview should reflect that. Be willing to look at life through an alternative perspective and see things in a new way today.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your boundaries don’t have to look like anyone else’s. That’s the beauty of truly knowing yourself! Listen to your heart and set limits wherever feels right.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Every relationship exists inside a unique little bubble, comprising a whole world of nuance and connection that’s incomparable to any other. How can you honor yours?

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Sometimes you’ve got to shake things up before you can find a sense of order. Turn the snowglobe of your life upside-down and keep an eye on where the glitter lands.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) The whole point of creativity is to let your imagination wander freely and without restriction. Trying to shape your visions to align with other people’s needs won’t cut it.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Sometimes your memories of the past can be the most important elements that shape your future. What can you learn from the bygone eras that made up your formative years?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Don’t let the status quo dictate how you think and express yourself. Consider today’s situations from a different angle.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’re not a big fan of relying on shortcuts or lucky breaks, but sometimes the tried and true route isn’t much fun. Take a leap of faith and trust that the net will appear.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Going even one more minute being anything less than authentic will probably feel intolerable, so honor your truth. It’s OK if it doesn’t align with what other people deem “normal.”