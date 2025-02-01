Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, February 1

Happy February! Today is one of the most romantic days of the year, as the moon in sweet and sensitive Pisces unites with amorous Venus, dreamy Neptune, and the North Node of Destiny through the late afternoon. Allow your creativity to run wild with mystical visions and let yourself get lost in the lavender haze of love. Signs and symbols are all around you.

The moon enters fiery Aries in the evening, but the starry-eyed cosmic energy of the day continues casting a fanciful aura over the entirety of the night. Feel the magic.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Get lost in your fantasies today and allow your rosiest dreams to sprawl out luxuriously. If you can imagine it, what’s to stop you from making it real?

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Some friendships are fated, and you never know what life-changing connections you’ll make if you say yes to a social adventure. Get out into the world and explore today.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Things are aligning in ways you never dreamed of, and you may be able to envision a path forward that you didn’t think possible. Open your heart to unimaginable upgrades.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Every once in a while, something clicks and changes the way you see the world. Today you’re making mental and spiritual connections that could shift everything.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) When feelings are buried deep within, it can take a long time to notice them. But if you soften your heart today, you’ll realize they’ve been with you this whole time.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Sometimes true love knocks at your door when you least expect it. If a surprise visitor arrives today, answer the call.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Is there anything more satisfying than getting into a solid routine? Your daily groove is clicking into place, allowing you to feel more productive than ever.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, February 1, 2025. Inspiration is flowing toward you from every direction, so don’t sleep on the universe’s mystical and meaningful signs. Follow the rainbow to the pot of gold.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your memories can unlock parts of your heart that level you up tenfold. Let yourself explore the feelings floating beneath the surface.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If you listen to what people say to you today, you might discover something that changes everything. Keep your ears, heart, and mind wide open.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You usually relate to the world through your intellect, but sensual pleasures can be a pathway to enlightenment too. Give in to earthly delights today.