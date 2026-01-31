Your Horoscope For Saturday, January 31

It’s a lovely Saturday to take things slow and relax, as the moon spends the first half of the day very comfortably in its home sign of Cancer. Let your emotions come and go as they please and let yourself be cozy — whether that’s by hanging out at home in your pajamas or meeting a friend for a warm cup of tea.

By evening, the moon transitions into fiery Leo, slowly making its transformation into tomorrow’s powerful full moon. It immediately forms a beautiful trine with illusive and imaginative Neptune, making this a beautiful night for creative endeavors, fantasies, and other mystical musings. Enjoy the magic on this dreamy full moon eve.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) A little relaxation time can refill your well of inspiration, so surround yourself with nostalgic comforts and let your inner child play through creativity. A coloring book or at-home karaoke is a great way to channel the vibe.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Heart-to-heart convos with trusted friends can be the perfect reminder of who you are. Allow the people you love to bring you back home to yourself, especially if you’ve been booked and busy.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s amazing how a good conversation can whisk you away to another world entirely. Allow your imagination to wander as you connect with the world around you. There’s inspiration to be found in everything.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It feels good to let your hair down and be your authentic self — so why don’t you do it more often? Indulge in the simple pleasure of not caring what anyone else thinks. You might love it so much that you never go back.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If you take the time to recharge your batteries, you’ll be amazed at the amount of energy you’ll have on deck. A little staycation might be exactly what you need to come out the other side feeling like a brand new you.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) After absorbing all the information that the world has been channeling your way, it can be nice to take a mental health break. Step away from the chaos and give yourself a chance to process all you’ve observed.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your ambitions might start as personal goals, but if you let them, they’ll inevitably morph into goals for the collective. Zoom out and consider how your talents could influence the bigger picture.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Chasing new interests can be a way to pass the time, but occasionally something sticks, inspiring you to dig a little deeper. How can you take that inspired spark and turn it into something even more meaningful?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) When you dig deep inside yourself, where are your desires truly leading you? Get lost for the day by following your whims, carving out a new path, and letting your gut feelings guide you toward new horizons.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You know plenty of people, but how many have you let access your vulnerable side? Fair-weathered friends are fine sometimes, but today, lean into the relationships that feel raw and real, through thick and thin.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) It rarely feels like there are enough hours in the day to do the things you want to do, but don’t let your relationships become casualties of a busy schedule. Set time aside to check in with the people you care about.