Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, July 19

Sometimes showing your feelings is easier than trying to explain them. Communication planet Mercury is freshly retrograde, and it’ll clash with the moon in stubborn Taurus in the morning. However, a lucky lunar trine with motivating Mars gives you the will to actually make positive change — not just yap about it.

The latter half of the day is cosmically calm and quiet, so blend the Taurus moon’s sensuality with Leo season’s glam and have yourself a lavishly luxurious night.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Money can’t buy happiness, but sometimes it can get pretty close. Treat yourself to something that makes you feel abundant today, even if it’s just a cheap thrill.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Not all memories require a group discussion. Work through your past on your own today instead of letting other people’s input shape your thoughts.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your thoughts on a certain matter are still percolating today, so give things time to simmer and take form. There’s no reason to rush to any final answers.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) The beautiful thing about true friendship is that you don’t have to be all that similar in order to feel aligned. Appreciate people’s differences today instead of lamenting them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Don’t spend your weekend obsessing over weekday drama. If you can’t resist ruminating about work, give try to visualize things in the big picture instead of getting caught up in the details.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Don’t be so tied down by your dogmas that your eyes are closed to new information. Exploring outside of your comfort zone today will actually make you feel more at home in your skin.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Deep breaths, deep thoughts, deep feelings. You’ll be repelled by anything shallow, empty, or surface-level today, so don’t bother with the small talk.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, July 19, 2025. Relationships aren’t meant to be easy, especially if you prefer your people a little bit complicated. Find the beauty in untangling knots today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It’s hard to focus on the daily grind when you’ve got starry eyes and a heavy case of wanderlust. Just try to get a few tasks done before you go out and adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It’s normal to have some creative blocks, but don’t let all your inspiration permanently fizzle. Do something to shake things up and summon the muse today.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your feelings may feel less than cozy today, but facing them will be a lot more soothing than trying to ignore them. Honor your memories, then set them free.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) No one wants to be all talk and no action, but it can be hard to find ways to bridge that gap. What can you do today to manifest your thoughts into the real world?