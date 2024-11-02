Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, November 2

Yesterday’s spook-tastic new moon in Scorpio pulled everyone deep into their feelings, so if you can, make time to process those emotions today. Thankfully, there’s still plenty of energy to get things done, whether it’s household chores or mental tasks

Communicative Mercury enters free-spirited Sagittarius in the afternoon, filling your mind with expansive thoughts, both fanciful and philosophical. The evening’s vibes are dreamy, perfect for good conversation and perhaps even some Saturday night romance.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Whatever emerged during yesterday’s new moon is probably still feeling pretty visceral. Sit with the feelings, however intense they may be, and then find ways to channel them into something productive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Love is on your side today. Lean into the relationships that make you feel supported and connected, whether that looks like a date night with your partner or a meaningful heart-to-heart with your best friend.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re ready to clear out the clutter and reorganize all of your closets, cabinets, and drawers — both literally and emotionally. Your surroundings can shape your mental state, so put yourself where you want to be.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Weekends are for enjoying yourself — and after yesterday’s emotional new moon, you deserve to chill. Forget your responsibilities today and focus on having fun.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) That big heart of yours is filled with gratitude today, so let it flow! Reach out to your family — whether biological or chosen — and let them know just how much they’ve shaped who you are today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you don’t have any social plans set for tonight, make ‘em now! Call a friend, tap into the group chat, or just wander around your neighborhood until you find something lively going on.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You don’t have to spend money to have a luxurious night. Take an everything shower, light some candles, and pick some fresh flowers from around your neighborhood to put in a cute little vase.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, November 2, 2024. Yesterday’s moody new moon feelings might be spilling into today, but you can handle it. Find ways to channel your emotions into something pleasant, whether that’s a creative project or a night on the dance floor with friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Post-new moon exhaustion is real, so if you’re able to, sleep in late and ease into the day. You’ll feel more energized by the afternoon, when chatty, quick-thinking Mercury hits your sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The best way to let go of any stress from the past week is to connect with your crew today. Making plans with friends and hitting the town will boost your mood, providing you with exactly the type of stimulation you need today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re thinking about the broader strokes of your life right now, especially after yesterday’s self-reflective new moon, and having some private revelations about your public image. Find ways to process the feels.