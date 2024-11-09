Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, November 9

Today’s last-quarter moon spends most of the day in community-oriented Aquarius, putting everyone in a social mood. Despite the potential for a slightly moody morning — you might want to sip coffee alone in bed rather than doing a group brunch — but spending some time with your crew later in the day will do you good.

Thanks to a sweet lunar connection with romantic planet Venus, the evening brings a fun-loving and lighthearted energy that’s perfect for banter, flirtation, or giggly conversations with friends. Late-night conversations will feel even more meaningful, as the moon enters sensitive Pisces at 11 p.m. ET.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Positive social connections with loving and like-minded people are exactly what you need to feel more optimistic about the future. Get together with friends who share your philosophies on life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Think outside the box today. You’re capable of showing up in the world in so many unique and impactful ways that might never cross your mind if you refuse to leave your comfort zone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s good to diversify your sources of information, but sometimes the people closest to you can offer you the greatest perspectives of all. Listen to your loved ones with an open mind today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Sometimes self-care means setting boundaries. Honor your needs, whether that means opting for iced tea instead of cocktails to avoid a hangover or heading home early to get some extra sleep.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The most valuable friends and lovers are the ones who help you grow. Be your truest and most authentic self today, and celebrate the people who stick by your side.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Plan something with your friends that’ll help raise everyone’s vibrations. Visiting a spa, hitting a yoga class, or taking a brisk hot girl walk in the autumn air will be the spirit boost you need today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Authenticity is your superpower today. Staying true to your sparkly and creative self is all you have to do to inspire everyone who crosses your path.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, November 9, 2024. You don’t have to leave your house to find a meaningful sense of connection today. Catch up with loved ones on FaceTime or invite a few friends over to watch an interesting documentary.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Conversations are flowing and ideas are plentiful, so take advantage of today’s social vibes by gathering with friends. Sometimes a little lighthearted chit-chat is the best medicine.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Money doesn’t buy happiness, so don’t let yourself fall into that trap. Find ways to fill your cup using what’s already in your possession, because you’ve got plenty to be grateful for.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Take a deep breath, drop the all the pretenses, and commit to being fully authentic in all that you do today. There’s no need to be anyone but yourself.