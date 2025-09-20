Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, September 20

There may not be tons of cosmic action today, but there’s a strange buzz in the air that feels very much like the calm before a storm. In many ways, that’s exactly what it is. The moon in perfectionistic Virgo is slowly but steadily creeping its way toward the sun in preparation for tomorrow’s solar eclipse. If things feel intense, you’re not alone.

Sudden changes of heart or shocking romantic surprises could shake up your day, as lover Venus squares off with unpredictable Uranus, bringing unexpected twists. When it comes to your relationships, you may feel rebellious right now. Try to channel that energy into open-mindedness instead of confrontation. With an incoming eclipse, nobody needs any extra drama.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your daily routine has undergone a lot of changes recently, but have you found your groove yet? You may find that some further adjustments are necessary before things click into place.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’re doing exactly what you’re supposed to be doing, but are you actually happy? Pay attention to the difference between peaceful complacency and soul-fulfilling joys.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You might change your mind more times today than you can count, so exploration is going to be more favorable than commitment. The heart wants what the heart wants.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It’s hard to know exactly what people mean today, but try not to spend too much time reading between the lines. All you can do is stand in your own truth.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Don’t let yourself get carried away with spending. Check your balance before mindlessly splurging.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If you feel like your true self isn’t shining through your work, a curveball today could create an opportunity to show up differently. Use the chaos to your advantage.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) A sudden shift in perspective can be refreshing, but also destabilizing. Take a moment to get back in touch with yourself and what you believe in.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, September 20, 2025. You might suddenly feel more aware of the energetic undercurrents flowing through your friend group. There’s a heartbeat to everything, so try to listen without making major judgment calls.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Career chaos is never fun, but the only person you have control over is you. Set work-life boundaries as needed and try to tune out any drama that arises in your periphery.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You’ve got a beautiful opportunity to connect with other people now, and doing so can open your mind to things you’d never have considered otherwise. New ways of looking at life are emerging.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The deeper the feelings, the greater the inspiration you can draw . Instead of running from the emotional intensity you’re experiencing, consider it an opportunity to explore new parts of your heart.