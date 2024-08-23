Here's Your September Horoscope

After a turbulent summer, it’s time to slow down. On Sept. 1, Uranus — the planet of change and breakthroughs — turns retrograde in steadfast Taurus. Disruptions to your routines will be easier to cope with, and you will feel more stable and in control.

Later that night, Pluto retrograde switches signs, unleashing its volcanic energy in ambitious Capricorn. Prepare for the complete overhaul of your perception of authority and corporate structures.

You’re given a fresh start under the productive new moon in Virgo, which arrives on the evening of Sept. 2. It’s time to get serious about implementing boundaries, routine, and structure to clear up the mess last month’s Mercury retrograde left behind.

New worries around taking action emerge on Sept. 4, when Mars arrives in Cancer. Mars is the planet of action and aggression, while Cancer is calm and cautious. Progress will be stalled due to an all-consuming fear of making the wrong move.

You’re in a better position to calculate the right course of action on Sept. 9. Mercury enters practical and precise Virgo, putting the planet of mindset in a strong and efficient position. Just don’t get lost in over-analysis and the pursuit of perfection.

Buckle up, because a curveball is thrown your way on Sept. 17. The lunar eclipse in Pisces heralds fateful and emotionally overwhelming endings. Address your hidden sensitivity around your dreams that haven’t manifested, your loss of faith, or the person who hurt you long ago.

Let go of the past and you will feel lighter and balanced when peaceful Libra season arrives on Sept. 22. Intimacy and connection become an increasing focus. There is more cooperative and passionate energy in the air, especially once love-planet Venus moves into seductive Scorpio the same day.

You can’t cooperate with people who prefer the rush and excitement of drama over a stable, calm, and harmonious collaboration. Make sure you’re all are on the same page. When Mercury sweeps through diplomatic Libra on Sept. 26, you’ll have no trouble balancing the scales of give and take.

Happy birthday, Libra!

You can have it all, both a thriving work life and a healthy lifestyle — not through doing more, but intentionally doing less to a higher standard. Balance requires sacrifice. Cut out what is unnecessary so you can nail your responsibilities and still have energy for a good workout and homemade dinner.

When you tend to your own life, you will be in a better position to support others. Be selfless when offering guidance and support. Use your experience to show people how they can self-improve and elevate their lifestyle.

A sudden emotional surge will spotlight your mental health. Your loved ones will help you decipher fact from fiction when your sadness causes the lines to blur. An intimate heart-to-heart will help romance blossom. Initiate deeper conversations.

When you feel most empowered and in love with life, what are you doing? Who are you with? Let your feelings act as your guiding compass. Move toward people and experiences that light you up and away from anything that feels strained.

It’s down to you to prioritize your relationships, creative exploration, and happiness. Say no when other’s demands impede on your personal time. It may not feel comfortable at first. But with practice, you will feel more confident and people will learn where you stand.

A long-held aspiration is within reach. Simultaneously, drama stirred in your social circle may evoke powerful emotional reactions. Relationships with the wrong people will remind you how valuable your true friends and partners are.

The quality of your home life is crucial to your health and happiness. Implement feng shui. Get organized. Declutter the room where you rest your head at night. Lighten up the space where you spend the most time with others. You don’t need to purchase new items or decor. Make better use of what you already have.

Patience, caution, and care will benefit your familial relationships and finances. Cultivate security by delaying gratification. Prioritize what feels good over what sounds right. Trust your intuition when dealing with money matters.

Your career is evolving, pushing you toward a path that reflects your childhood dreams. It will be easier to stay motivated when you are emotionally invested and passionate about your work.

The universe is testing your ability to listen and communicate effectively. Stick to the facts. Share the important details. Don’t be afraid to respond to texts or emails right when you receive them; others will see you as organized and efficient.

Your reflexes may be slower in September, but this is a blessing in disguise. A mindful approach to life will help you prioritize what’s important. Don’t concern yourself with getting ahead. Savor every moment and fulfill each task to the best of your ability.

Sentimental journeys are coming to an end. Reflect on how much you’ve grown and discovered about life through your education or travels. As your belief system evolves, your wise and magnetic energy may attract a new and passionate lover.

Did you celebrate your season by treating yourself to too many extravagances? You may spend September reconsidering recent purchases and whether you have handled financial decisions responsibly. Be realistic when allocating your time and resources.

Your restless worries increase when old memories resurface. If you are overwhelmed by the intensity of your feelings, seek guidance from a professional or nonjudgmental friend.

Slow down and speak to yourself softly, using the same affection and sensitivity that you would with your lover or child. Love yourself fiercely and pick yourself up when you are down. Bring balance to your mind first. When you tend to your inner world, your external life will fall into place.

Take life seriously, but don’t forget what truly matters: your happiness and well-being. Get moving this September. Implement more physical activity in your routine and remember that a healthy inside will radiate through your external beauty.

Don’t stir in moody silence. Lean on your friends and community when battling insecurities. Let them remind you why you got started and that there is strength in being soft and vulnerable.

The latter half of the month could see you parting ways with someone you’ve bonded with. Or a significant contract or agreement could conclude, symbolizing a major turning point. All things come to an end, but in its place, something else will be born. Adopt a wider perspective of what’s possible for you now.

September may be an introspective month for you, Libra. Take stock of how your life has evolved this summer. Reflect on every hurdle that has tested your limits and pushed you to expand beyond the borders of your comfort zone.

Get into the right headspace by prioritizing your mental well-being. You don’t have to feel good as new before you start showing up in the world again. Come out of hiding and make a small effort every day to steer your life in a more positive direction.

Gradually, you will begin to feel less connected to your job or routines that lack depth and meaning. When you let go of what no longer serves you, new doors will open.

We all get caught up in life sometimes, but it’s important to address where you’ve fallen behind in hanging out with friends. Set a date to catch up and get it on your calendar early. Show people you care by sticking to plans and taking the lead in organizing the next group meetup.

You may find yourself reflecting on your aspirations and how to cultivate a life of meaning. Don’t wander aimlessly between goals and targets. Think of the bigger picture that you’re almost too scared to dream about.

During the final weeks of September, change is manifesting rapidly. The emotional end of a relationship or project could catch you off guard. Don’t worry about the future or obsess over replicating or reviving the past. Focus on today.

If you want to see consistent career progress, you need a structured plan. Take control of your destiny in September. Don’t bet on other people giving you opportunities. Get focused and analyze where you can discover them on your own.

During the slower days, you may need to welcome support from others, be it emotional or financial. Open up about your struggle; people who relate to your story will extend a helping hand.

Your familial relationships and home life will be met with dramatic and emotional turnarounds. A long-overdue conversation could help you overcome painful childhood memories. Lead with compassion. Other people may be hurting as much as you, even if they don’t show it.

Are you feeling lost, scattered, or confused? Consider what’s lacking in your life. Is it a loss of purpose? A breakdown of consistent routines? No wider sense of direction? Maybe you just need a vacation.

Learning from the people around you will help you get back on track in September. Pick up a self-help book or study someone who motivates you. Observe what they do well and how they navigate moments where they lose faith or inspiration.

Avoid pushing toward your goals and dreams while neglecting your deeper feelings. If you do, you won’t be satisfied with your progress and your stress will intensify. Get to the root of your emotional pain and worries. Inner healing is productive too!

Are you equally investing in your present and future? Get a stronger handle on your finances in September. Make sure the relationships you are pouring your time, energy, and emotions into can survive the test of time.

Patience is a virtue when beginning a healthy and productive routine. Avoid going against your instincts by forcing yourself to deep-clean the house when you’d rather laze around. Give yourself what you need without shame.

Invisible fears are impacting your self-worth and causing misplaced values. Maybe you’re concerned about earning an income that allows you to live your dreams. Release the worries you have absorbed from other people. Their story is not your own.

Moments of difficulty are surfacing in your relationships. Perhaps you or your partner are dealing with insecurities, or someone you love is resisting advice that you know is good for them. It’s time to focus on what is within your control.

You can’t fix other people, no matter how much you love them. You can only work on yourself and inspire them to follow your lead. Take your time in September and treat others with the same gentleness you would like to receive.

When the lunar eclipse aligns in your zodiac sign on Sept. 17, remember that you get to define who you are. Untangle yourself from the painful stories of your past so that you can redefine your future.