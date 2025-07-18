Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, July 18

While you sleep, the moon hits steady Taurus, lending your dreams a sensible vibe. However, by the time you wake up, stubborn and narrow-minded feelings surge as the moon clashes with underworld Pluto. Notice your desire to feel in control, and how you attempt to force or fix situations that are out of your hands.

By mid-morning, Mercury begins a three-week retrograde in dramatic Leo, You may revisit past conversations you aren’t proud of. Thankfully, charming Venus brings ease to this confusing backspin, linking up with the first planet to encourage lightheartedness. Don’t beat yourself up. What’s done is done, so it’s best to move on.

This evening, the moon coordinates with generous Jupiter, helping you relax. Reassuring advice, a long hug, or a home-cooked meal may help you wind down and leave this week’s troubles behind you.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Sometimes, you feel disconnected from what once offered you happiness. This is a sign to explore something new without heavy expectations. Revisiting a childhood hobby could ignite your enthusiasm.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) If a conversation with a family member left you without closure, your mind may be pulled back to the past. Think carefully about whether you really need to reopen the subject.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) If you over-dramatize a story, you’ll cause misunderstandings. If someone calls you out, take this as a learning moment to choose your words more carefully.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You may have gone overboard when donating or lending money, but don’t judge yourself too harshly. Your generosity is a strength. Next time, just make sure you’re giving within your means, for the right reasons, and to the right people.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) If the urge to alter your appearance strikes, put down the scissors. Explore the root of your feelings before you cut bangs. Maybe your craving for novelty is better addressed with a temporary swipe of new lipstick.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Hold off on making decisions that you can’t stand by with absolute certainty. Are you moving forward or repeating old, unhelpful patterns?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Gossip, rumors, and misunderstandings among friends may require clarification. Think about the impact your words have on others before you offer your two cents.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Step back and look at your career’s big picture. Is this the direction you really want to go in?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Major disruptions could throw a wrench in your travel itinerary, or new ideas may cause you to question what you once believed in fiercely. Get your backup plan ready.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A vulnerable conversation is in order. Share your reservations, hidden doubts, and uncomfortable feelings. Is fear or pride holding you back from taking the next step in a relationship?

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Who can you count on? Don’t focus on the loudest voices or people who return from the past to suddenly say all the right things. Focus on those who consistently have your back.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Stress or scheduling errors are a glaring sign to pull back and reassess your priorities. How much of your energy is going to what really matters?

