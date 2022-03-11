Longer days, warmer nights, and marathoning springtime shows on Netflix (Bridgerton, anyone?) may be the first signs of the new season. But the March 2022 full worm moon will rev up all the spring vibes leading up to the vernal equinox. Arriving on Mar. 18 at 3:17 A.M. ET (12:17 A.M PT) in detail-oriented Virgo, the March full worm moon offers the collective an analytical approach to meeting goals and reflecting on their deep feelings. Think of this lunation as a break from the dramatic emotions escorted by the watery energy of Pisces season. It’s a chance to set your plans into motion and reap the benefits of all the shadow work you’ve been doing lately, so knowing the spiritual meaning behind the March 2022 full worm moon is a must.

Full moons finalize the end of the lunar cycle, when la luna is at its brightest and most visible. In astrology, the energy of the full moon represents completion, action, and emotional release — raising tensions and intensifying emotions. While dramatic, this lunation can also be a cathartic time as you face your emotions and let go of that which no longer serves you.

“The full moon often reveals a turning point or a realization surrounding how far we've come,” Rose Theodora, an astrologer on Intro, a platform that connects you with experts, tells Bustle. “It's a heightened emotional time due to the two light bodies flanking the earth, which can feel like we are being pulled in two different directions: feeling emotionally receptive and where we feel the need be.”

Although reinvention is typically a new moon vibe, March’s full moon is the last one before it’s officially spring, meaning it’s important to get in sync with your intentions and plans for the future. Keep reading to get the scoop on the spiritual meaning of the March 2022 full worm moon.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of The Worm Moon?

As the Farmer’s Almanac notes, the March 2022 full worm moon takes its name from the earthworms that come out of the ground at the first signs of spring. Other names for the March full moon include the Sugar Moon, referring to when sugar maple sap flows, and the Lenten Moon, which happens when this March lunation falls before the spring equinox. While the nicknames for the March full moon refer to the coming of spring, its spiritual meaning signals fresh starts and shedding old habits in the hopes of a better and wiser version of ourselves.

“The spiritual meaning behind the full worm moon is a signifier for life, as the earth thaws, softens, and life emerges in the northern hemisphere,” says Theodora. “The bustling energy of newness that nature promises as it anticipates spring is also confirmation our lives will begin to warm up with more liveliness, hope, and direction.”

Since this lunation is making a cameo in the ultra-organized sign of Virgo, you can prepare to feel motivated to clean out your closet, rearrange your room, and create a roadmap of success. Virgos are all about planning, preparing, and focusing on the details. Similarly, this lunation is an ideal time to bring order to your life. But it’s also a time to break up with your bad habits, too. That’s because Virgo is ruled by the sixth house of routine, making it a good idea to cut ties with things that slow you down from achieving the big dreams you’ve been creating and dreaming during Pisces season.

How To Work With The Full Snow Moon’s Energy

Accompanying the March full moon is a harmonious sextile aspect between the sun in dreamy Pisces and Pluto stationed in hardworking and industrious Capricorn, adding a shot of espresso to your ambitions and dreams in your professional life. With major earth influences supercharging this lunation, it’s an ideal time to channel your inner CEO and take initiative in all areas of life, including your relationships, friendships, and public image.

If you really want to hone in on your boss babe alter ego, Theodora suggests a rational approach. “Through intentional rituals, you can bring order to your dream space. Write down ways that you can be more forgiving of yourself and others,” explains Theodora. Manifestation is a full moon past time. Pro tip: Keep your manifestations separate from your regular journal to keep any anxious thoughts or doubt from touching your hopes for the future.

You can also get into the Virgo flow in the most classic way: organization. “Brainstorm and make a checklist of where you can be more of service and help others, where you can be more compassionate, and where you can create more organization in your life,” says Theodora.

Another way to reap the benefits of the full moon is to, well, literally plant seeds. “Virgo is an earth sign, so connect with the earth element through gardening, or starting a garden by tending to the soil, potting a plant, and bringing herbs into the home,” says Theodora. It’s also the perfect time to show gratitude for nature by “walking barefoot and connecting with the earth,” Theodora explains.