Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, December 14

Mysticism is in the air today. A kiss between the moon and the sun connects your heart with your goals, preparing you for the manifestation-friendly new moon that’s coming up next week. What’s your higher calling?

Additionally, a lunar square with expansive Jupiter challenges you to question your beliefs and face the existential questions that have been weighing on you lately. This is exactly what you need to facilitate your spiritual growth. Sunday church isn’t the only way to connect with a higher power — there are plenty of ways to tap into meaning, especially once the moon enters watery and mysterious Scorpio in the evening.

On the planetary front, go-getter Mars squares off with numinous Neptune this morning, challenging you to move based on your intuition rather than raw adrenaline. Can you let your gut feelings guide you, even if that means foregoing a former plan?

Soon after, a loving trine between the sun and sensitive comet Chiron brings the potential for deep healing. By honoring the needs of your higher self right now, you’ll find that things have a way of clicking into place. Check your ego at the door.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Intimacy is one of the greatest spiritual teachers — because what’s scarier than baring your soul to someone else or giving your heart away to be broken? Be brave enough to be vulnerable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Life is always teaching you lessons, but the sources of wisdom aren’t always obvious. Keep your eyes and ears open, and you might stumble upon a gem in an unexpected place.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Expressing yourself through creativity doesn’t always mean putting on a show. Sometimes channeling your feelings into something tangible is simply a form of therapy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re swept up in a cyclone of nostalgia today, wading through memories and all the feelings that come along with them. Soak it up by watching an old movie or listening to a childhood favorite song.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There’s wisdom all around you, and a perspective-shifting idea could come from someplace you didn’t expect. Listen to what people tell you today, because it might spark something important.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do something that nourishes your body and your mind today. Try grabbing a cup of tea while catching up with a friend, or taking a neighborhood walk while listening to an audiobook.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You know who you are right now, but do you know who you’ll be a year from now? Of course not! Leave room in your personal narrative for the next chapter to come as a complete surprise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Spiritual symbols and psychic messages have been swirling around in your mind since Friday night, and today, it might all start to make sense. Connect the dots and revel in the mystery.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Friends are great for brightening up your free time, but these connections exist on the spiritual plane, too. Soulmates exist in all sorts of relationships — not just the romantic ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’ve heard that if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. But what if a little collaboration is the secret ingredient you really need today? Accept a helping hand.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ve got plenty of strong opinions, but as you know, ideas can shift over time. You might encounter something today that challenges your point of view. Roll with it.