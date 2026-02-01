Your Horoscope For Sunday, February 1

Happy full moon! Rising in the proud and passionate sign of Leo, today’s lunation asks you to summon all your confidence and channel it into something near and dear to your heart. The moon sits across the zodiac from a whole stellium of planets in rebellious and forward-thinking Aquarius, bringing up tensions both emotionally and intellectually, as well as a deeper awareness of issues impacting the collective.

A strong lunar opposition to assertive Mars and lover Venus asks you to get real about your goals and your values today, too. It’s time to walk the walk, talk the talk, and move with authenticity. Your uniqueness is your superpower, so stay true to yourself at all costs and be willing to fight for what matters.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When you put your whole heart into something, there’s almost nothing you can’t do. Today’s full moon stokes the flames of your passion, allowing you to express yourself with more creativity and confidence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Having goals is great, but don’t lose yourself in the grind. Without building a solid emotional foundation for yourself, what good are lofty aspirations and far-reaching ambitions?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Stop holding your tongue and devaluing your opinions on things. You’ve got important things to share with the world, so do everyone a favor and start speaking up about whatever’s on your mind and heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Start doing the things that actually feel right to you instead of trying to please others. Your time and energy are infinitely valuable, so invest them in endeavors and relationships that genuinely fill your cup.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The full moon is lighting a beautiful fire within your soul, reminding you of exactly who you are and what you stand for. Have confidence in the person you’ve become and let your magic shine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not everything you do needs to be seen to be known. You have the power to influence the world around you on a subtle level, so work your simplicity-magic and trust that your energy will get to the right place.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Bringing people together is a gift for a social butterfly like you, so use the energy of today’s full moon to rally your troops around a worthy cause. Your opinions are more valuable than you realize.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Downplaying your talents and hiding your ambitions doesn’t serve anyone. You may prefer to play your cards close to your chest, but let this full moon pull you out of hiding. The world wants to see you succeed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Exploring uncharted territories might count as leisure time for some, but you take every journey seriously and treat every new experience like a lesson from a wise master. Your adventures still have a lot to teach you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s time to clear away the emotional baggage that’s been collecting dust in your attic. Instead of dragging around your shame and fear like a heavy bag, let this full moon illuminate the truth — then you can alchemize it into growth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) There’s enough room at the top for everyone, so consider ways you can share your warmth and magic to uplift the people close to you. Sharing the spotlight with others will make your stage even more lively.