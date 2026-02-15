Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, February 15

The moon entered airy and unorthodox Aquarius during the wee hours, and it’s slowly making its way toward the sun, where the two luminaries will unite for Tuesday’s radically liberating solar eclipse. Dust off your freak flag, because these final days of Aquarius season are made for flying it high!

A lunar meet-up with control-loving Pluto cooks up some emotional intensity this morning. You’re feeling everything extra deeply, which could result in some sassy side-eyeing or paranoid second-guessing. Check yourself if you find that you’re giving into power games or passive-aggressiveness. The heaviness will lift sooner than you think.

The latter half of the day is a lovely stretch of calm before the eclipse’s incoming chaos. March to the beat of your own drum tonight and get in touch with your truth, whatever that may be. There’s no reason to conform to anyone else’s beliefs.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Group dynamics can get complicated sometimes, so beware of creating competition where there should really be camaraderie. The spotlight is big enough for everyone to get their fair share.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Control-freak tendencies could get triggered today, but don’t let that get the best of you. You can’t manage other people’s feelings or actions, so channel that amped-up energy toward simply living your best life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Once your eyes are truly open to something, you’re likely to be transformed — and it’ll be impossible to go back. Allow space for growth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Everyone has fears, secrets, and baggage, so don’t be ashamed of your demons. The less you judge yourself, the lighter the emotional load feels.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When it comes to romance, sure, you can play games. But do you really want to turn your love life into emotional chess? Resist the urge to stir up unnecessary drama.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your work ethic is unbeatable today, so channel this productive streak into whatever responsibilities have been lingering on your to-do list. Getting ahead will give you an ego boost today — and let’s be honest, you need one.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Pure unadulterated passion is getting you through the day, so go full steam. If something brings you pleasure, why not indulge?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You already hold the answers you seek. Instead of analyzing past experiences, tap into a deeper wisdom. Trust your intuition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Getting to the truth might feel like the most important thing right now, but is peeking behind every curtain really going to make a difference? Bring yourself back down to earth and make an intentional decision before you jump down the rabbit hole.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Money isn’t everything, but it sure can make life easier. Tune out the mental clutter, get serious about saving, and focus on your cash flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The old version of yourself is starting to crack and crumble, but you might not be able to see the new you that lies underneath yet. Don’t rush the process — just trust that you’re evolving exactly as you’re meant to.