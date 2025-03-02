Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, March 2

The moon is still in impulsive and adrenaline-fueled Aries, but channeling its high-energy vibe will be a challenge today. That’s because the moon will go void-of-course in the early morning, making this a lazy Sunday more suited to taking it easy than tackling important tasks.

This sluggishness turns even soupier thanks to mental Mercury’s conjunction with illusive Neptune. Expect thick brain fog and fuzzy communication. Lay low and let your mind wander.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ve got plenty of goals and you’re ready to start chasing them, but making moves today will feel like trying to fit a square into a circle. Daydream now, plan later.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You should unplug and relax today, so do your best to clear your schedule and put off any taxing tasks until tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Put your group chat on a temporary DND today because those plans may fall through. Save yourself the headache and do your own thing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t fight this Sunday’s sleepiness — just shut your laptop. Instead, organize your closet or kitchen cabinets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It may sound cheesy, but today’s about the journey, not the destination. Let your mind and body wander freely without being bound to an itinerary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s no use in staring down a tangled mess if you don’t have the patience to slowly unravel it. Save the emotional labor for another day. Your psyche can wait.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Save important conversations for another day, as it might be hard to come to a satisfying conclusion. Instead, focus on lighthearted connection and quality time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Self-care trumps all today, so clear your schedule and prioritize your wellness. A workout class, at-home spa day, or some meal prep will make you feel like a million bucks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Let yourself get lost in the arts today. Watch an excellent movie or listen to a dreamy playlist — either will fill you with fresh inspiration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Petty disagreements at home could be stressful today, but the best way to diffuse the situation is to step back. Going into battle mode over small things will only exhaust you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, so choose yours wisely today. If you don’t have anything nice to say, sit back and say nothing at all.