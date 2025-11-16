Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, November 16

Today is free of any major planetary clashes or connections, so soak up the magic. The Libra moon ushers in harmony and encourages you to find balance, so this is a beautiful time for a full Sunday reset. Assess where your energy is flowing and try to correct any areas that feel out of whack. Clear that pile of laundry that’s been sitting around all week, or take an everything shower just because.

The moon in Libra can also inspire you to lean into your relationships and open up emotionally. Instead of processing your feelings solo, bounce some thoughts off of someone you trust. You’ll find that it’s much easier to see things clearly when you’ve got a second opinion to expand your perspective.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Independence is your strong suit, but a partner in crime can only enhance your skills, not diminish them. Grab your most trusted confidant and take them on an adventure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can clearly see where your work-life balance is going off the rails, so make some adjustments. Remember, all work and no play makes Taurus a dull bull.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Whatever new interest that’s taken over your FYP, plunge into it today. Good cosmic vibes mean a good time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Even the touchiest family dynamics can work their way toward peace, and today you could be the catalyst. Approach conversations with open-heartedness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you see something unfair going down, either toward you or someone else, now’s the time to speak up. If we all assume other people are the ones fighting for justice, it may never be served.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do you really need so much stuff? The urge to declutter is real today, so sift through whatever’s been collecting dust in the back of your closet and get rid of items that don’t spark joy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) There are an infinite number of perspectives in the world, but yours is unique — and that makes it valuable. Push past your people-pleasing tendencies to get to the core of your beliefs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Everyone needs a little R&R once in a while. Put your responsibilities on hold and give yourself permission to power-watch a silly series, take a long nap, or spend the day lounging in the bath.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Play the mediator within your friend group today. If someone’s left out, be the one to tag them back into the conversation — and if someone’s out of line, let them know they’re in the wrong.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your long-term goals and visions could use a little TLC today, don’t you think? Consider where you’re at now, what you want to build, and how you plan to get there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your views on life should never get stale — they want to grow, shift, and evolve into whatever feels right. Seek out new philosophies today and see if they resonate.