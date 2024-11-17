Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, November 17

The moon is in chatty Gemini all day. Want to have a deep heart-to-heart? Debrief your friends on the gossip they need to hear before going out tonight? Go for it.

But by the evening, a lunar clash with illusive and daydreamy Neptune could put you in a low-energy haze, while the void-of-course moon that immediately follows makes everyone feel even sleepier. Take it easy and rest up for the week ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your head is swirling full of ideas and your heart is bursting with feelings. Talk through your emotions and find ways to share your imaginative visions with the world around you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you have bills to catch up on or some weekly budgeting to do, the morning is your time to shine. Once that’s taken care of, an evening of indulgence may be in order. Treat yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You have the right to all your feelings today, but that doesn’t mean everyone has to agree with you. Strike a balance between honoring your emotions and taking them out on other people.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Some days are made for napping, scrolling, and then slinking into bed again before the sun goes down. If you can make your responsibilities a Monday problem and use today to rest instead, do it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The urge to be part of something bigger than yourself is strong, but in order to build community, you’ve got to put yourself out there. How can you emotionally connect with the world at large today?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’ve got big goals and long-term visions, and today’s cosmic energy nudges you to daydream about it all. Start thinking about how you can shift the fantasy into the tangible world.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re a different person today than you were yesterday. The same will be true about tomorrow. How can you honor your constant evolution instead of fighting it?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, November 17, 2024. Your spidey senses are almost always on point, but you’ll never really know what someone else is thinking unless you ask. Bring up whatever you’d normally shove under the rug.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Everyone needs to feel seen and appreciated, but sometimes you have to ask in order to receive. Bridge the gap between differing love languages and tell your loved ones exactly how they can support you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a break from the grind today instead of exhausting yourself. Your responsibilities will still be waiting for you tomorrow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The heart wants what it wants, and if yours wants something today, so be it. Life is too short not to treat yourself to pleasures, big and small.