Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, October 19

The moon is in diplomatic and symmetry-loving Libra all day, so it’s a great time to chit-chat about your feelings and focus on emotional reciprocity. Sharing is just as important as listening, so do a little of both today. Pay attention to the themes that naturally surface, as you may begin to feel the first glimmers of the new moon energy that’s incoming on Tuesday.

The moon will align with love planet Venus throughout the late morning and early afternoon, boosting your desire for connection. This is a beautiful afternoon to get together with loved ones, plan a date, and have some heart-to-hearts with friends. Enjoy the sweetness as you wrap up the weekend.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Relationships flourish with emotional openness much like flowers bloom with sunlight and water. Share what’s on your heart and get in sync with the ones you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Take care of yourself today the way you would a sweet little puppy. You deserve gentleness, grace, and plenty of treats, so prioritize all the things that nourish the soul.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The most inspiring love stories are the ones that happen in real life rather than in the movies. Try to trust that the universe is in the process of writing you a really good one.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Home is where the heart is, so curl up and get cozy wherever you may be. Surround yourself with the people, objects, and vibes that make you feel like you can let your guard down.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When you really drill down into it, you’re not so different from the person next to you. Have some open-hearted conversations and let yourself connect on something shared.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) What is your relationship to pleasure like lately? Give yourself an opportunity to explore the delights of your senses today, whether that’s through touch, taste, or just lots of beautiful sights.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your aura is made of hearts and sparkles today, and no matter where you go, you’ll be the most charming person in the room. Step out into the sunshine and show off your shimmer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your mind is picking up on all sorts of magical connections today, finding the symbolism in the little things. It’s not just in your head — things are finally clicking into place.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s easy to take friendships for granted, but you know better than that. Show your squad some love today, whether by getting everyone together or just popping into the group chat.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your reputation may precede you, but in your case, that’s a good thing. Be proud of the things you’ve accomplished, because the people in your circle want to celebrate them with you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You could start seeing the world in a whole new way if you’re willing to open your heart to someone else’s point of view. Sometimes knowledge comes from the most unexpected sources.