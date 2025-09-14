Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, September 14

Eclipse season is raging, and right now everyone is in the thick of the portal. Today’s last-quarter moon serves as the exact midpoint between this past weekend’s lunar eclipse and next weekend’s solar eclipse, so feelings are raging. Thankfully, lines of communications are open and there’s lots of mental clarity available to you now, so there’s no need to keep anything bottled up inside.

The moon proceeds to make connections with all the personal planets (and then some!) as the day progresses. Busying yourself with tasks is a good way to channel this frenetic energy into something productive.

By the evening, the moon finally cozies up in its home sign of Cancer, wrapping up with the weekend with emotional comfort. Get in bed early and give yourself some Sunday night self care.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feelings are so nebulous sometimes that it can be hard to channel them into something as concrete as words. But when you have an ear to listen to you, it’s worth trying.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s the perfect day to count both your blessings and your dollars. Taking inventory of your resources will bring peace of mind during chaotic times.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There’s a whole lot of cosmic energy swirling in your orbit today — and you either let it exhaust you or channel it into something meaningful. Remember, you’re in charge here.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s a time to push yourself and there’s a time to honor your limits, and today it’s the latter. Take things slowly. Let your batteries recharge before a new week begins.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Get out and connect with friends today, because your people are probably missing you as much as you miss them. Keep it light and simply enjoy the healing vibes of being in good company.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re beginning to see the chaotic, transformative effects of eclipse season in different parts of your life, including your work. It’s time to step up your authority and embrace your power.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Take a route that you wouldn’t normally drive or order takeout from someplace new. Switching things up will do you wonders.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Everything is complicated — life, relationships, finances, emotions — but there’s nothing wrong with that. Revel in the complexity and trust that the tangles will come undone in time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) In certain ways, the people closest to you know you better than you know yourself. Spend some time with those you love and see what they can teach you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you’re too tired to accomplish something huge, channel your energy into the little things. Crossing all the lowest hanging fruit off your to-do list is better than nothing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sh*t happens. That’s life. Turn on some feel-good music and try not to worry. What could be more important than enjoying the present moment?