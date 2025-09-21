Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, September 21

Today is the last full day of Virgo season, and the planets are wrapping things up with a bang. A powerful solar eclipse in that sign peaks this afternoon, but its energy has been potent all weekend long and will continue to reverberate through the days to come. Now’s a time to step up to the plate, deal with your responsibilities, and let go of any gunk that’s hindering your spiritual growth.

Immediately after the eclipse, the moon moves into the harmony-seeking sign of Libra, which can help you balance your emotions and handle chaos with more diplomatic grace.

The moon then locks into a gorgeous grand air trine with transformational Pluto and shock-artist Uranus, promising a beautiful new beginning once the eclipse storm passes — especially once the autumn equinox hits tomorrow. Enjoy these last hours of summer!

Aries (March 21-April 19) If something’s weighing you down, then it’s got to go. Out with the old, in with the new, and onward with your journey to the stars.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If inspiration isn’t flowing the way you’d like it to, perhaps it’s time to start looking for it elsewhere. Today’s eclipse encourages you to ditch what’s not working and make more space for the muse.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Deep emotions and core memories have been unearthed recently, and now is a time to reckon with just how much they mean to you. Honor the past so you can fully embrace the future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Sitting with self-doubt and conflicting opinions is uncomfortable, but don’t run from the truth. Dig in. What feels off? How can you find clarity?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) All actions have consequences, but if you know what’s coming your way, it’s a lot easier to handle. Own your decisions, then either stand by them or take accountability if needed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s been an intense month, and today’s eclipse whips the energy to a fever pitch. Listen to the universe. There’s no need to fight what’s naturally falling into place.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Eclipse exhaustion is real, so move slowly today and let your intuition send you signs and symbols. Things are shifting internally, and by this evening, you’ll feel more refreshed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Surrounding yourself with toxic people can be a major drain on your energy, so start prioritizing social wellness. It might very well be time to immerse yourself in a more aligned community.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The winds of your professional trajectory are shifting, so you’ll need to surf the waves of fate if you want to get back to shore. Pay attention to the vibes so you know where to steer your ship.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your dogmas are being challenged. You might feel like half of your heart believes one thing while the other is still on the opposite team. Be patient with yourself as you alchemize your thoughts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Everyone needs boundaries, whether they realize it or not. Today’s eclipse may reveal where your limits lie, and which parts of your heart require a little bit of added protection.