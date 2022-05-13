Every year around May 20 or 21, the sun moves out of the grounded earth sign of Taurus and ingresses into the airy sign of Gemini, welcoming us into the final month of spring. If you were born on or around these dates, then it’s possible you think of yourself as a Taurus-Gemini cusp sign, or identify strongly with both Taurus and Gemini zodiac traits.

Astrologically speaking, simply being born near the transition of an astrological season doesn’t inherently imbue someone with two different zodiac sign’s qualities. Planets can only be in a single zodiac sign at one time — which means that even if you were born during the very last hour of Taurus season, your sun sign would still be true blue Taurus, and not a Taurus-Gemini hybrid.

While the concept of being a cusp sign is an astrological myth, that doesn’t mean you won’t possess the qualities of both Taurus and Gemini if your birthday falls around May 20 or 21. This is usually because personality-shaping planets like Mercury and Venus always move in close proximity to the sun — meaning that if you’re a Gemini, it’s probable that one or more planets in your birth chart will be in Taurus, and vice versa. When someone has both Taurus and Gemini activated significantly in their chart, it means they’re likely to express some parts of themselves through these zodiac sign energies, regardless of when their birthday falls. That’s why understanding some of cosmic overlap between these two signs — what we’ll call Taurus-Gemini cusp traits — can be helpful for people of any zodiac sign.

Additionally, everyone can feel the Taurus-Gemini cusp energy when the sun moves through this part of the zodiac each year. Down-to-earth Taurus season marks the midpoint of spring in the Northern hemisphere. This energy helps us make solid plans for the sunnier months ahead and stay grounded with our goals, while also inspiring us to indulge in the sensory pleasures of spring. Once the sun pops into fun and flighty Gemini territory, that slow-but-steady pace will pick up and our mental energy will get a major boost. It’s a time to look beyond our personal plans and start connecting with people and environments around us as we prepare to transition into summer. As the sun moves over the so-called Taurus-Gemini cusp, all zodiac signs have a chance to connect with the energetic shift, regardless of whether they have planets in either of these signs.

Technically, being a cusp sign isn’t a thing in astrology — but you can still have lots of combined Taurus and Gemini energy in your birth chart, giving you a beautiful combination of both signs’ vibes. With that definition in mind, read on for the scoop on common Taurus-Gemini ‘cusp’ traits.

Taurus-Gemini Cusps Always Think Things Through

As one of the mentally focused air signs, Geminis are intellectual thinkers by nature. They like to consider all sides of every situation and are constantly seeking new information. While practical earth babies like Tauruses may not be as conceptual as Geminis, these fixed zodiac signs care deeply about doing things effectively and deliberately. They tend to move at slow but steady pace to ensure they make the right moves. This combination of traits makes Taurus-Gemini cusps extra considerate, informed, and thorough when it comes to thinking through their actions.

Taurus-Gemini Cusps Are Present With Their Surroundings

What do you get when you blend a Taurus’ earthy groundedness with a Gemini’s hyper-attentive curiosity? Someone who’s extremely present in their surroundings, that’s who! Taurus may be a sensory-focused earth sign while Gemini thrives as an information-driven air sign, but both of these zodiac energies are extraordinarily observant and in tune with their environment. People with lots of Taurus and Gemini planets in their birth charts have the ability to pick up on things and stay connected with what’s happening right in front of them.

Taurus-Gemini Cusps Have Lots Of Energy & Endurance

Taurus is represented by the bull, which speaks to their strength, resolve, and occasional stubbornness. Gemini’s astrological symbol is that of the twins — representative of their ability to think, talk, and process things twice as fast as just about any other sign. With the down-to-earth endurance of a rock-solid Taurus and the quick mental prowess of an energetic Gemini, Taurus-Gemini cusp people tend to have some serious stamina and strength.

Taurus-Gemini Cusps Maintain Great Relationships

Taurus is ruled by love planet Venus, while Gemini is ruled by communication planet Mercury. Having a heavy serving of both of these energies in a birth chart can manifest as someone who is deeply involved with and committed to their relationships. Gemini’s social nature and conversational skills, paired with Taurus’ partnership-oriented values, brings loads of harmony and connection to any pairing. Taurus-Gemini cusps will make you laugh and also be there when you cry.

Taurus-Gemini Cusps Love To Have A Good Time

Quirky Geminis are known for their quick wittedness and punchy senses of humor, and they usually enjoy being in the company of others. Sensual Tauruses, on the other hand, love nothing more than indulging in material delights and basking in the joy of life’s sensory pleasures. While their zodiacal approaches to fun and luxury may be different, both of these signs are committed to having a good time and enjoying life to the fullest — making that a standout Taurus-Gemini cusp trait.