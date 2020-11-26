In this daily horoscope for Thanksgiving weekend, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We may need to exercise some extreme chill on Thanksgiving Day. With the moon stationed in fiery Aries coupled with planets in hard-nosed Capricorn, there could be a lot of tension in the air. If we want to stave off frustration or unnecessary arguments, this could be a good time for more low-key (or solo) holiday celebrations. With restrictive and somber Saturn in Capricorn in the mix, there's a chance that holiday plans might not go as planned, so it's best to keep things simple. Come late Thursday night, the moon transitions to easy-going and food-loving Taurus, which should offer us the relaxing vibes we need.

Come Friday, the energy turns up again as the Taurus moon and love planet Venus, in all-or-nothing Scorpio, face off with each other as well as unstable and unexpected Uranus in Taurus. This planetary combination could bring surprises in love and finances — like an engagement or a job offer — but no matter which way things go, this Moon-Venus-Uranus mashup will push us to be very specific about our needs and settle for nothing less.

By Saturday, dreamy Neptune in Pisces ends its five month retrograde, which could bring some much needed compassion, hope, and inspiration along with it. On the flipside, we'll need to guard against deception and delusion. Luckily, come Sunday morning, the moon in grounded Taurus couples up with Mercury in detective-like Scorpio and realistic Saturn, helping us to suss out the truth and think sensibly. Later in the morning, the moon moves to curious Gemini, piquing our need to laugh and socialize.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If celebrating the holiday with others, be mindful of being too bossy or needing to have everything done your way. Try to exercise patience or pick and choose your battles. Be mindful of overspending, too.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might want to avoid an argument, but it could be inevitable, especially if you've been holding on to your feelings for too long. Still, try not to jump to conclusions. A heart-to-heart convo may be in order.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might want to exercise the powers of discretion and discernment, particularly when it comes to gossip or putting things on social media. Don't get sucked into unnecessary drama. Take a time-out.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of giving too much attention to the haters or those that get under your skin. Exercising your boundaries may be necessary. Romantically, you could be in for a pleasant surprise. Look for joy.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling restless or a bit of the travel bug now, but it might be best for you to stay put and play it safe in terms of your well-being and that of others. In what ways can you celebrate and be responsible?

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving intimacy, though it might seem far out of your reach. While this moment will pass, it's important to lean into your feelings. Being honest about your needs will keep you from settling for less.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A parent or family member could be demanding more of you than want to give now, which means that you'll need to be more direct about what you can or can't do. Don't worry about being polite.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you usually love to stay busy, you're reminded that being busy isn't always productive or healthy for you. Be picky with your time, as that will benefit you most. Joining forces with others can also help.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might want to spend big on something fun, but overspending or unnecessary spending could get you in trouble. Meanwhile, it may be time for you to find better ways to deal with stress.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling some frustration around a family-related matter today. Though be mindful of letting loved ones push your buttons. On the flip side, it might be time to ask for help rather than going it alone.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you often take pride in being unique or quirky, there may still be parts of you that you hide from others. Today you're encouraged to work on accepting all of you. Find an anchor in your authenticity.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to celebrating the holiday with friends or family this weekend, be mindful of being pressured to go along with what everyone else wants. If you're not comfortable with something, speak up.

Here's what November 2020 has in store for Pisces.