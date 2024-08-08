Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 8

As the moon wraps up its cycle through practical Virgo, it stares down Neptune in Pisces, the planet of illusion and dreams. However, Neptune is retrograde, offering grounded and clarifying energy to help you remove distractions that hinder your productivity.

By the time you get into the full flow of your morning, the moon enters diplomatic Libra. Maintain a peaceful attitude throughout your day, especially during interactions with difficult people. But don’t sacrifice your needs to please others. A quick collaboration between the moon and Pluto will empower you to stand strong.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A dramatic reaction is often a cry to feel seen or heard. Demonstrate that you understand your loved one’s feelings to defuse tensions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What does a balanced lifestyle look like for you? Reclaim your power by prioritizing healthy routines over demands from work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Lighting people up with laughter will bring deep satisfaction, but don’t forget to nurture your own happiness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Taking care of your living space goes deeper than just tidying up. Bring beauty and balance to your environment and you will feel calmer inside.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You can’t please everyone. Don’t worry about the few people who disagree with your opinion. Focus on those who appreciate your honesty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look in the mirror and give yourself a meaningful compliment. Uplifting yourself will make you less reliant on validation from others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A powerful magnetism surrounds people who are committed to prioritizing their joy. Put your needs first and you’ll attract people who see your value.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Make time for moments of solitude. Deep emotional healing will take place, enabling you to get to the root of your desire for external approval.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep the peace in your community or group chat. Position yourself as the mediator when drama arises, and inspire your friends to elevate their attitude.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) How you feel about yourself is more important than how you are perceived. Don’t fret over maintaining a sparkly and refined reputation. Be your true self.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Pay attention to subtle forms of judgment — what you dish out and what you receive. When you are kind and fair to the people you don’t understand, they will offer you the same courtesy.