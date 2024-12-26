It’s the first day of Hanukkah and reality strikes hard this morning! Mercury, the brainiac planet, is in philosophical Sagittarius, forming an opposition to expansive Jupiter.

You may be full of ideas, questions, and inspiration. However, the stoic presence of Saturn calls for boundaries and structure to keep you focused. Don’t get carried away in your thoughts as you gain the perspective and clarity that was absent yesterday.

You’re overcoming a bitter mood as the Scorpio moon forms an emotionally resilient bond with Saturn. Rise above the drama. Confidently assert yourself without exacerbating the situation at hand.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your grand ideas may be difficult to communicate. Think before you speak or hit “send.” Make sure your words will make sense to those who do not see the world through your eyes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty surrounds your finances. However, a hopeful vision of your future will keep your spirits high. Combat negativity with a sunny outlook.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your partner may have wise words to share today. Listen with an open mind; their thoughtful observations will encourage your growth and self-discovery.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Cultivating healthy habits requires determination and consistency. Get to the root of your feelings that cause you to become restless. When you get distracted, where does your mind go?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Are you considering other’s feelings before you share your good news or joy? Though admirable, this pattern could cause you to feel restrained around your friends. Express yourself freely!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Insightful conversations with a family member will offer a unique perspective on your career. Ask for a second opinion on how you can overcome barriers and aim for success.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You don’t need to fill every silence. Take a breath and allow space for others to share their unique perspective. You never know, you may be inspired by their knowledge and wisdom.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Endure the uncertainty of delayed gratification. You’ll be reminded of why slow growth is the best way to cultivate financial freedom or intimate connections.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Solo adventures are coming into focus, casting confusion around your love life. Independence and connection can both be honored, but not without honest communication. Tell your partner how you feel.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Introspection will foster clarity on what’s hindering your discipline. Reflect on the struggles you’re facing to meet your responsibilities. Notice the distractions that disrupt your productive flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Energizing conversations with friends will revive your inspiration. Share your aspirations and dreams and get inspired by the success stories in your community.