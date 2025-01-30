Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, January 30

A cycle of unpredictable change begins this morning. Volatile Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus and gradually, you will feel the pressure to relinquish your grip on life. Let whatever happens, happen.

Wind down this evening with a good fantasy novel or otherworldly movie that helps you escape reality. The moon drifts into transcendental Pisces, which could highlight your sensitivity or overwhelm you.

Prioritize heartfelt conversations about your feelings or creative outlets over mindless scrolling on social media.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Changes in your earnings or self-esteem may throw you off balance. Return to a solid foundation, whether that’s by tapping into your savings or practicing positive mantras.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your sense of self may feel rocky as you rediscover who you are and what you like. Don’t cling to superficial labels; you’re far more complex and interesting than any word or phrase can encapsulate.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Is a stubborn pattern holding you back? Dig into the fears that are keeping you in place.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) A sudden change in your social life will emphasize the importance of not relying on one person to meet all your needs. Expand your circle.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) New doors are opening in your career. Don’t settle for “good enough.” Strive to be great and do something meaningful.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) The more you stick to the rules, the more you’ll attract people who want to shake it up. You may stumble across unexpected information that will disrupt your way of thinking.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Unforeseen expenses may cause you to dip into your savings. Don’t freak out, Libra! This is what you’ve prepared for.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You might think you know your loved ones better than anyone else, but they’re about to switch things up. Refrain from putting them in a box, or you’ll feel frustrated when they change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It might sound funny, but routines shouldn’t stay the same forever. Make adjustments as your lifestyle changes. Don’t get stagnant, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Right when you’ve made peace with your current situation, a surge of activity will boost your love life or your creative flow. Be open to the unexpected.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) A family tradition or expectation may no longer resonate with you. Do you feel uncomfortable?