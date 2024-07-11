Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 11

The moon is in analytical Virgo, collaborating with action-planet Mars and unpredictable Uranus in Taurus. This constructive alignment encourages an increased work ethic and effective problem-solving. Take the initiative; breakthroughs will occur.

Under the guidance of Neptune retrograde, Venus enters extravagant Leo this afternoon. Drama is brewing, and you may initially feel shy about expressing your interests, fantasies, and desires. Take pride in your passions, even if others don't share your interests or feelings.

As you wind down this evening, avoid ruminating on your incomplete tasks and projects. The moon’s deadlock with Neptune retrograde challenges you to avoid bringing worries and doubts home from work.

Aries (March 21-April 19) What’s your guilty pleasure? Open up and let your romantic partner or date into your world by sharing your niche interests and playful hobbies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t be too prideful to ask for what you need, Taurus. When you are open, you will receive the love and affection you deserve from your family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your perspective will linger in people’s minds long after you’ve walked away. Speak from the heart and choose your words with intention.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People are drawn in by confidence and magnetic aura. Believe in yourself and what you have to offer. When you know your worth and value, others will acknowledge it too.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your positive and playful energy will introduce you long before you speak up. Bring the good vibes and you will quickly find yourself at the center of attention.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you look to others to sustain the fire within you, you will feel lost when those people disappear. Offer yourself the validation that you are seeking externally.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Bring the fun to your friends if they cannot pull themselves away from their rigorous routine. They will appreciate your initiative, thoughtfulness, and dedication to entertaining social plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Set a good example, regardless of whether people’s eyes are on you. Your glowing reputation will travel far and wide, bringing opportunities to make ambitious career moves.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Speak confidently and assertively, but don’t assume you are right in every conversation; there’s always room to learn from others. Hold back your opinion when you do not have enough information.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Humility will carry you far. When you are courageous enough to be vulnerable with trustworthy people, you will deepen strengthen your connection and deepen your intimacy with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t lower your standards. You deserve the best, but there’s a right way to communicate your needs and desires without sounding entitled. Be playful but assertive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be creative in your approach to your responsibilities and maintain a lighthearted attitude when dealing with work tasks. Nobody said hard work had to be boring! When you are passionate, you will produce your best results.