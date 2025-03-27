Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, March 27

Nostalgia tugs on your heartstrings as loving Venus retrogrades into romantic Pisces today. But the past may not be as rosy as you recall. Notice the seductive ways that your fantasies and desires try to overshadow reality.

By mid-morning, Venus retreats into the arms of mystical Neptune, cementing today’s compassionate, artistic, and imaginative energy. If you aren’t exploring abandoned aspirations or capturing your feelings in a creative masterpiece, you may drift into a daydream about the one who got away.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The line between fantasy and reality is blurring. Be wary of unrealistic ideas that could set you up for disappointment.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A wave of love and compassion could steer you toward charitable acts or helping a friend in need. Your selflessness won’t go unnoticed today.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Be a little delusional, Gemini. Put yourself forward for an opportunity, regardless of your experience. You never know, someone might be charmed by your positivity and take a chance on you!

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your intuition is clear and vibrant, but not every hunch is true. Before making a judgment call, ask yourself if you’re seeing what you want to believe.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’re undergoing a deep transformation. How will you know you’ve healed? When your unpleasant memories no longer fester into grudges and your positive memories no longer lure you into the past.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’re a deep and devoted lover, Virgo. But you must be careful of putting people on pedestals or falling in love with illusions. Unrealistic expectations could apply unhealthy pressure to your relationships.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Don’t overlook the details of what is expected of you. Timing matters. Meeting your responsibilities proves reliability. Merely showing up could mean a whole lot to someone who needs you more than they care to admit.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Make sure you and your date are on the same page before you start dreaming about your wedding. If you feel compelled to express yourself artistically, focus on what you want to create, not what you think others want to see.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Blind faith may help you today. Assume life is on your side and you’ll begin to feel more at peace with your circumstances. Everything will work out in the end.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Fascinating conversations with creative, optimistic people will elevate your mood. Talk freely about your passions and dreams, and they may offer some direction on the choices you’re considering.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You’re transcending the need for external validation today, and pouring into your own cup. Practice the blissful skill of self-affirmation. You deserve unwavering love and care, and you know exactly how to provide it.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Are you living enthusiastically or merely going through the motions of life? Escape the ordinary by taking a step toward creating a life you love. Start small, Pisces, like wearing clothes you like and pursuing a new passion.

