Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, November 14

You’re feeling at ease as the moon transits slow and sensual Taurus. Reconnect to your emotional needs. Explore your desires. What are some small ways you can give back to yourself?

By mid-morning, worries around being misunderstood are surfacing as philosophical Mercury in Sagittarius collaborates with Black Moon Lilith (a mathematical point representing your deepest desires and repressed feelings).

However, you may be surprised by how well others respond to your honesty. Tone down the drama and exaggeration in your delivery, and share your perspective, morals, and ideas with open-minded people.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your energy is magnetic and attractive today. Make the most of it by asking for a favor or freebie. Your positive attitude and grounded energy may sway someone to give in.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Comfort is key, Taurus. You’ll feel better about yourself and your direction when you make decisions that align with your needs. From the moment you wake up, consistently ask yourself what will bring the greatest sense of pleasure and ease to your day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may shy away from people inquiring about your feelings. Dive deeper and ask yourself what’s influencing you to keep your walls up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Treasure your community. Open up and enjoy the comfort and reassurance they offer you without hesitation. It's safe for you to be honest and vulnerable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re finding yourself in the limelight today… or under the watchful eye of a manager at work. Demonstrate how resourceful and determined you can be. You’ll be deeply satisfied with your performance when you aim to make yourself proud, not anyone else.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your stubborn attitude is preventing you from learning. Be a receptive listener today, especially when engaged in debates. You don’t necessarily need to change your mind, but a willingness to hear people out will help you grow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Sharing is caring, Libra. If you want others to give more in your relationship — physically, emotionally, or even financially — you must be open to doing the same. Pluck up the strength to lay your cards down first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You may have been betrayed in the past, but today is different. Hold your most loyal and trusted loved ones close. Let yourself be at ease in their presence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A stable foundation will help you thrive. Pay attention to where you’re dropping the ball. Implement a new routine or workflow to get you back on track.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t forget, Capricorn — life should be pleasurable. Move toward people and environments that draw out your fun, playful, and sensual sides. There’s no better time to dive into a mouthwatering meal or set up a hot date.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Spending quality time with family may offer some much-needed emotional comfort. Find peace in domestic activities — like cooking with a loved one or decorating your space — and see if it lightens your mood.