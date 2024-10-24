Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, October 24

While you were sleeping, the moon cruised in charismatic Leo, so you might wake up feeling extra confident and playful. Place fun at the forefront of your mind and take it easy when getting through your to-do list.

By the afternoon, the moon links up with Venus in wild-child Sagittarius. Charm your way out of obligations you no longer want to deal with and embrace new adventures. You’re the life and soul of the party today. Expect new friends and romances to form if you spend the night out.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Creative inspiration will strike when you let your mind wander. Leave your phone at home, go for a walk, and you’ll be brimming with fresh ideas in no time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Express your devotion to your family by hosting a fun dinner or game night at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) People are lining up to hear your brilliant insights, Gemini. Remember the value of your unique opinions. Speak up!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Life doesn’t have to be all work and no play. Indulge in the fruits of your labor and celebrate how much you’ve grown.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You don’t need an excuse to dress up. Life is too short to deprive yourself of a good time!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) We all have our strengths and weaknesses. Hold off on judging others if they don’t put in as much effort as you do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s your turn to coordinate plans. Take the lead and bring your friends together for a memorable evening.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Walk into the room with your head held high, Scorpio. When you believe you deserve to be there, others will too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep intellectual conversations lighthearted and playful. You don’t need to win every debate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Lasting happiness comes from within, Capricorn. Instead of fixating on what you don’t have, focus on what’s going well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t hold back your affections. Whether through praise or passionate PDA, show your loved ones how much they mean to you.