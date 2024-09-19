Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, September 19

The productive Virgo sun makes contact with Uranus (currently retrograde), sparking an unpredictable start to your day. Strike a balance between following your fluctuating interests without losing sight of your game plan. You don’t need to rigidly tackle your to-do list in the order it’s written.

Confrontations get your heart racing this afternoon. The moon in reactive Aries collides with Chiron (the asteroid symbolizing your areas of sensitivity). Hold off on retaliating. You may gain a wider perspective that diffuses your triggers when the moon makes contact with philosophical Jupiter this evening.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A minor slight may feel like a personal attack. Don’t get impulsive, Aries. Assume people have positive intentions and aren’t intentionally targeting you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Disproportionate reactions are a telling sign that something deeper is troubling you. Get to the root of the unconscious fears that are behind your bursts of your emotion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Choose your battles wisely. Typing out a response at the speed of light could lure you into arguments with friends you’ll come to regret.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t let a heated moment define your character. Repair your reputation by opening up about the deeper wounds that triggered your reaction. People are more understanding than you think.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Take the high road, Leo. Resist temptations to get lured into heated debates. Not everyone needs to know your stance on every issue.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Navigate healing conversations with care. Open up about how you feel without making accusations. Pointing a finger at others will make them shut down and refuse to listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Choose collaboration over competition. Focusing on who has been hurt the most will prevent you and your significant other or friend from resolving your troubles.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Stick to healthy routines instead of abandoning ship at the first roadblock. Consistency breeds results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Passion is a turn-on, but aggression is a big no. Express yourself from the heart, but avoid making demands with your date or partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A short fuse and low tolerance for frustration is a recipe for drama with family. Get out of the house. A relaxing walk in nature is just what you need to find peace.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Wait a moment before rushing to your own defense. In your haste, you may misunderstand someone’s point and incorrectly assume they’re talking about you.