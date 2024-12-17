Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, December 17

A shift in your needs will force you to adapt your routine. Remain flexible this morning as the moon in security-loving Cancer coordinates with destabilizing Uranus. Trust your instincts and make decisions based on what feels right in the moment.

By lunchtime, the sensitive moon moves in sight of dreamy Neptune, amplifying your intuition, imagination, and spiritual side. You may ponder on the deeper reason behind your current emotional state. When your mood fluctuates, observe where you are, who you’re with, and what you’re doing.

Brace yourself for a drama-filled evening. The moon slips into stubborn Leo and toward the firing line of reactive Mars and Pluto, the planet of power dynamics. Intense frustrations are building.

You may struggle to take action toward your goals or assert yourself in front of an authority figure. Think twice before you lash out. Holding back may be difficult, but you’ll protect yourself from painful consequences.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Connect to your roots. A nostalgic conversation with a family member will offer reassurance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Share your imaginative ideas. Whether you’re expressing yourself through writing or finding creative solutions to problems, people are impressed today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There is no one-size-fits-all path to success, but following your intuition will always pay off. Reflect on what you truly want from your career.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People are craving your compassion and wisdom. Draw on your personal experience to offer guidance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Deep wounds from the past are resurfacing. Meditation or therapy will help you let go and restore your inner peace. If you can’t do it alone, who can you call?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Have you been whisked away to fantasy land? Your friends can help ground you by offering practical ways to bring your dreams to life.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Pour your creativity into your work and you will inspire your colleagues. When you bring purpose and intention to all you do, the smallest tasks will become more enjoyable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Spiritual realizations are keeping your hopes high. You may develop a greater understanding of what makes you happy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When you let yourself be vulnerable and validate your feelings, you will overcome childhood wounds. Reflect on the positive takeaways from your past experiences with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re deeply in tune with your loved ones’ needs and can say all the right things today. Initiate a meaningful conversation and you will offer emotional relief.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Chaos will disturb your inner harmony. Cultivate habits that support your emotional well-being. Integrate restorative practices (like meditation or yoga), gentle self-care, and creative expression into a softer daily routine.