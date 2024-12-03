Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, December 3

It’s a quiet morning in the cosmos. However, as midday approaches, opposing forces collide when the vibrant sun clashes with pessimistic Saturn. Your confidence and optimism may take a hit. But when faced with obstacles, you are growing stronger, wiser, and more mature. Persevere through moments of self-doubt and stick to your plan.

A pragmatic boost coincides with the moon and Saturn’s productive alignment. Summon the strength to face your responsibilities before the workday ends. By the afternoon, you will feel satisfied with your decision to keep pushing forward.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re catching the eye of someone in a position of authority and influence. Enjoy the recognition you’re gaining at work — you’ve earned it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A grounded attitude will prevent you from launching into a condescending rant. Take pride in educating people without judging them for what they don’t know yet.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t resist the help you need. Saying “I’m fine” when you aren’t will rob you of the opportunity to puzzle out a problem with a wise friend.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be a pillar of strength for your significant other or best friend. Demonstrate your devotion to supporting them through emotional challenges. They’ll appreciate your loyalty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Discipline and consistency will help you achieve your wellness goals. Remember what you’re working toward and push yourself to make healthier choices.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reframe your perception of pleasure. You don’t need to restrict yourself too much in order to earn nice things and luxurious experiences. Treat yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t bring outside chaos home with you. Release your frustrations on your doorstep and let things go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your practical attitude will help you meet your goals today. Schedule important conversations that require an organized mind or catch up on unread emails.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Resist the temptation to spend money on unnecessary expenses. You’ll actually feel most satisfied when you make a concerted effort to protect your bank account.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re projecting an aura of strength and empowerment. Exercise self-control, and you’ll gain attention from people who admire your maturity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may be drawn to deep introspection today. Uncover the feelings you previously put aside to focus on practical matters.