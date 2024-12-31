Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, December 31

Get a head start on your resolutions this New Year’s Eve. The moon continues through driven Capricorn and coordinates with disciplined Saturn, encouraging you to build your legacy. Cultivate new habits that will boost the likelihood of your success, like committing to a routine and managing your time effectively.

Meanwhile, Mercury — which rules your mindset — projects its philosophical energy toward Chiron, an asteroid ruling your inner wounds. As you consider the bigger picture of your life, you’ll gain perspective on your fears and insecurities. Things might not be so bad after all.

Reactive Mars and obsessive Pluto strike a furious opposition this evening. This long-lasting battle lingers in the backdrop of your life over the coming weeks. The urge to defend your individuality is taking over your instincts. However, overreacting may cause disagreements to spiral out of control. Think twice before you erupt.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Going against the crowd requires a great deal of courage. However, there will be fierce consequences for the disruption you cause. Consider whether it’s a worthy fight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Going up against an authority figure or a family member may cause you to feel powerless over your own life. Be wary of how your outbursts may impact your reputation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You can’t force someone to adopt your perspective. Avoid opinionated fights over who’s right.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Frustration surrounds the contracts, debts, or obligations you cannot escape. Avoid angry outbursts that could harm you financially.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Power struggles in your relationships mirror deeper issues with old roots. Take a step back and reflect on the pattern you’re stuck in.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) There’s little you can do to stop fated changes from unfolding in your life. Adjust your priorities and routines rather than scheming ways to control the uncontrollable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Prioritize your happiness and peace of mind. If there’s potential for small disagreements among friends to spiral out of control, don’t get involved.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A public or online altercation could have dire consequences for your career. Stay composed, Scorpio. Don’t let people get a rise out of you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) News travels, Sagittarius. Despite your distance, relatives may learn of your behavior and disapprove of your direction in life. Avoid fighting with them on the matter.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be wary of risky financial opportunities or partnerships packaged in a silver bow. Your distrust may provoke people, but your caution will protect your security.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may feel compelled to defend yourself against a loved one who has misread your intentions, but your anger will only fan the flames. Work with them to build an understanding.