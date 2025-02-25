Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, February 25

Casual, independent energy is rolling in as the day begins under the Aquarius moon. You may feel pulled toward socializing early this morning. However, the pressure to respond to unread texts and DMs may sway you toward silence instead.

Emotions intensify this morning when the moon crosses paths with Pluto, the planet of obsession and transformation. You (or a friend) may seem aloof and distant. Try not to read too deeply into people’s behavior if they ghost.

After taking some much-needed space for introspection, you’ll feel prepared to craft an ambitious plan or have a mature conversation by midday. Messenger planet Mercury links up with responsible Saturn, encouraging honesty, boundaries, and patience. Take your time when expressing yourself or committing to an idea.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Escapism won’t resolve your challenges in the long run, Aries. Be resilient; lift up the carpet to address the feelings, thoughts, or memories you’ve avoided.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Today is about clearly defining your goals without the pressure to compete with other people’s achievements. Hold off on scrolling through social media first thing in the morning. Focus on your own path.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Career-defining or reputation-altering decisions must be handled with patience. Balance your perspective. Take your feelings into consideration, but don’t let them dominate practical and logical factors.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Speak from experience; the story of your previous hardships could help someone in need. If you aren’t advising someone today, you may learn important information that gives you much to consider about your beliefs.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) When in doubt, consult a professional whose job is to tell you the truth. You’ll save yourself time, energy, and money by getting real answers and solutions from someone wiser.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Have you had the “what are we?” conversation yet? Now is your chance to clear any confusion in your relationship. Initiate conversations about commitment and what the future holds.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Sometimes you need to be firm with yourself to get back on track with your priorities. Remove the biggest distractions from your life that cause you to drift from your work responsibilities or routine.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Take your passions seriously, Scorpio. You’re sitting on a project, entrepreneurial idea, or work of art with major potential! If you love it, so will someone else.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Is there something you wish to say to a family member or roommate? Don’t worry about saying the wrong thing. Opening up is better than keeping your feelings to yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It's time to sort through your unread texts and emails. You’ll feel a light lighter once you’ve cleared your long list of notifications.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Revisit your budget with fresh eyes and identify your wasted expenses. Boosting your efficiency now will set you on a positive start next month.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Life is more fun when you don’t take yourself so seriously. Consider the impact of the pressure you’re putting on yourself to get things right all the time.

