Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, June 11

Stubborn Mars in Taurus is still locked up with Pluto retrogade, letting tension linger. This strained alignment infuses the day with demanding and competitive energy. The temptation to apply more pressure to get what you want will cause more harm than good.

The moon continues its journey through empowered Leo this afternoon, encouraging you to get to the root of the feelings that interfere with your joy.

But confusion takes hold when turbulent Uranus blocks the moon’s path. Avoid sending people mixed signals by taking space to clarify your emotional needs.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Adapting to new financial circumstances will offer you the freedom you crave. Indulge within your means. Don’t let an overly optimistic vision of the future push you to splurge too hard.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Freedom lies on the other side of your fears of looking silly. Take one step beyond the barrier of your comfort zone and cheer yourself on along the way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) So many people are silently craving loving connections. Muster the strength to say what’s on everyone’s mind, even at the risk of being turned down.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The dynamics of your social life are changing. Don’t take it personally if your friends cannot give you more of their time. Work on yourself and tend to your goals and aspirations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t resist sudden developments in your career and reputation. An opportunity to re-explore who you are becoming without the pressure of labels will emerge. Be your lovable self.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A deep-rooted fear of being incorrect or disproven is stifling your voice. Speak up when you have valuable answers and insights. It takes courage to think outside the box and share your wisdom.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Balance the scales of give and take in your friendships. If you want support, be supportive. If you want encouragement, be the friend who uplifts others. If you want reciprocation, meet others where they are and not where you want them to be.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t let external pressures bring you down. Pause before impulsively entering a new relationship or rushing to progress with your current partner. Is this what you want or what you think you need?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Channel innovative ideas into your work instead of overly concerning yourself with ideas that will meet other’s approval. A confident attitude will help you step outside the box today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Expressing yourself in unique ways will help you clear internal obstacles. Pour your frustrations into writing, art, dancing, and sports, and you will feel lighter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t let your independence or pride interfere with receiving the support you need. Speak up. Tell your family or partner how you want to be loved.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Flashes of insight offer brilliant ideas and solutions today. Don’t gatekeep your life hacks. Share what you know with everyone who could use the help.