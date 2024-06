The moon spends its final day in independent Aquarius. Validate your feelings and take on the advice you share with others.

The typical Aquarian freedom is disrupted by the moon’s confrontation with Uranus in Taurus. Inconsistent behavior and reactions bring a frustrating evening.

Embrace the unexpected and you won’t be disappointed.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Run your big ideas past your friends. Their invaluable advice will energize you and keep you pushing forward.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can’t control what others think of you. Before you rush to defend yourself, consider whether the person you’re dealing with is actually interested in knowing who you are.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may think you have the answers you need, but the signs are pointing to a different truth. Pay attention.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You may not be ready to share your raw emotions at someone else’s request. Keep things cool and casual, and ask them to respect your wishes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t turn your loved ones away when they ask if you are OK. You don’t need to be self-sufficient.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sticking to your routine is offering you comfort, but your social needs still need to be met. Invite your friends to run errands with you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A sudden change of heart could create confusion in your dating life. Or you may decide you no longer love a creative project or hobby. Give yourself time to assess how you feel before making any decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be rational when handling sensitive family matters. Reclaim your power from a situation by controlling your emotional reactions when others expect you to erupt.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Problem-solving is going well today. Limit distractions and focus on adapting to the new responsibilities that demand your attention.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re not getting the comfort and security you need from your current financial situation. It’s time to brainstorm innovative ways to stretch your income.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Take pride in your unique qualities. You may be the relative who stands out at the dinner table, but self-love is worth more than validation from others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The fear that pins you down may belong to the nervous people in your environment. Strengthen your boundaries to avoid absorbing other people’s feelings.