Here’s Your Horoscope For May 6

Your relationships are undergoing a deep repair. Vulnerability is the key to strengthening your connections this morning, especially as passionate Venus, the planet of love, connects with transformative Pluto.

Take the lead in initiating bold and intimate conversations with your partner and friends. Discussing your feelings could cause discomfort and moments of insecurity this evening when Mercury encounters asteroid Chiron, representing your inner wounds. However, sensitive conversations are the catalyst for healing.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Aries, you won’t show up with the same energy, force, and speed every day. You’re human, not a machine. Go easy on yourself and release the pressure to excel.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You may feel a little emotionally raw and vulnerable today. This is the perfect opportunity to pour into your own cup. Do something you enjoy, like a creative or entertaining hobby. Journal about your emerging feelings and worries.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Conversations with friends may feel touchy or too personal. You don’t need to bare all your feelings to the crowd, Gemini. Be selective with who you confide in.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) When someone points out your flaws or mistakes, it’s natural to feel attacked, but give them the benefit of the doubt. Assume they’re helping you grow rather than bringing you down. Think before you speak.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Take a moment to organize your finances and review your monthly budget. Are your spending habits leading you toward your life goals or making them harder to achieve?

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Despite your growing sensitivity, you’re trying to hold it together and put on a brave face today. But staying productive won’t change how you feel, Virgo. Open up to a person who makes you feel safe.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Opening up might be scary, but it’s healthier than sweeping your feelings under the rug. Plus, the more you share with a friend, the stronger your bond becomes.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) You’re worried about falling short — perhaps in your career or friendships. But are the problems real, Scorpio, or only in your head? You’re as passionate and diligent as it gets! Try to loosen up and choose progress over perfection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) The fear of scrutiny or being misunderstood may keep you from openly expressing yourself. Take your time to polish your pitch, edit a project, or explore your feelings so that you’re prepared to speak from the heart when the time is right.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) If the road ahead feels uncertain, focus on just the few steps in front of you. Strike up a conversation with a family member (or friend who feels like family) nand you may discover how self-doubt is secretly getting in your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You may feel emotionally guarded and struggle to find the right words to express yourself. Pay attention to what you’re afraid to say — then do your best to share what’s on your mind.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Are you feeling undervalued or unappreciated? Advocating for yourself is the only way to restore balance in your relationships or get what you deserve at work. Ease your way into light conversations about your unmet needs and desires.

