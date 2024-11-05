Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, November 5

It’s Election Day! The moon enters serious Capricorn this morning, creating pressure to maintain a pragmatic attitude. You’ll keep a firm grip on your emotions, allowing you to think clearly and logically as you head to the polls.

Meanwhile, you’re asserting yourself with more force as courageous Mars breaks away from destructive Pluto. Follow your own leadership, and you’ll show others that you cannot be controlled.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Stay professional. Maintain a grounded and wise attitude when others panic, and you’ll quickly find yourself in positions of leadership.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re a sponge for new information. Put your knowledge into action by teaching others what you’ve learned.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Take a slow, sensible approach to getting intimate with someone new. Before you invest your money, time, and sexual energy, make sure they return your desire to commit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Collaboration is the key to success, but think twice about asking your significant other to lend a hand. Don’t let serious tasks kill the romantic vibe.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re in a practical mood. Strip back your to-do list until you’re left with the most important tasks that will create the biggest impact.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t be too rigid about finding a partner who checks every single one of your boxes. You’ll have a better outcome when you approach dating like a party, not a job interview.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) When you assume the responsibility of caring for a family member, offer support but don’t overstep. Nobody wants to be stripped of their independence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When all your conversations are goal-oriented, you miss the opportunity to connect with people on an emotional level. If you’re struggling to get personal, keep a journal to explore your feelings. You might surprise yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your enterprising nature is helping you keep a tight grip on your expenses. Prioritize your needs, but don’t deny yourself simple pleasures.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You mean business today — and people can tell. Carry yourself with dignity and respect. Dress professionally and you will instantly receive better treatment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Holding yourself accountable is an admirable quality. But don’t be too hard on yourself, or you’ll break your own spirit.