Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, October 29

Old patterns are emerging this morning. The moon’s easy-going alignment in Libra is disrupted by a tense collision with the south node, a mathematical point representing karma, fate, and outdated behaviors.

Unconscious emotional complexities are steering you toward people-pleasing or passive-aggressive tendencies. Get to the heart of your true feelings, then do your best to express them more constructively.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Conflicting emotions are causing you to reconsider your commitments. Talk things out with the person you love, and let them help you weigh your decision.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Reassess your priorities, Taurus. Which tasks on your to-do list are your responsibilities, and which have you taken on to lessen someone else’s strain? Put your own needs first.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t get swept up in concerns over vanity or luxury. Superficial judgments will distract from how people make you feel.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You cannot heal the rift with a family member without letting go of the pain you harbor from childhood. Don’t do it for them — release your emotional burdens to set yourself free.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You don’t need endless flattery or encouragement to validate your opinions. Stand by your ideas, regardless of who shares them.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You don’t have to prove yourself by jumping onto every trend. Save your funds for purchases that are meaningful to you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Put yourself first today. Break the pattern of neglecting your needs to become someone else’s emotional caretaker. Set boundaries as a declaration of your self-love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don't let sour memories destroy your good mood. Focus on what’s enhancing your life today, not on what’s lacking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You can only meet people halfway, Sagittarius. When you feel yourself carrying the full load to sustain your friendships, it might be time to back away.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s better to be real than to be liked. Don’t let your desire for approval or success cause you to compromise your integrity. Avoid career maneuvers that don’t feel authentic to your values.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) We all have our differences. Be a receptive listener, and refrain from prematurely judging someone’s beliefs.