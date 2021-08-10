Brace yourself, because we’re about to be hit with another retrograde. Uranus retrograde 2021 kicks off on August 19 and rages on through January 18, 2022. While some planetary backspins have a less-than-stellar reputation (not that I’m naming any names, Mercury), Uranus’ annual retrograde is more subtle than stressful — and it’s here to help us process life changes and upgrade to more innovative ways of thinking. If you want to make the most of it, you’ll definitely want to know how Uranus retrograde 2021 will affect your zodiac sign.

Wild-child Uranus is the planet of awakenings, innovation, and sudden changes. Uranus retrogrades every year, and this year it’s backspinning in the realm of earth sign Taurus (where it’s been slowly transiting since 2018). If you’ve experienced some unexpected shifts or realizations when it comes to work, love, and the things you value over the past year, this retrograde asks us to start integrating these changes instead of resisting them. Rebellious and forward-thinking Uranus wants to ensure we’re making our own rules for ourselves and not just blindly following others’. We can work with its retrograde energy by keeping an open mind and letting go of limiting beliefs.

Once Uranus retrograde begins, all five of the transpersonal outer planets will officially be backspinning at once, meaning there’s lots of subtle processing happening behind the scenes on both a personal and collective level. Look out for some serious Uranus retrograde vibes around December 24, when the year’s third and final Saturn/Uranus square occurs. This series of square aspects (which only happen approximately every 20 years) challenge us to be more progressive and question the status quo. And this one offers us one last chance to fully break away from outdated traditions and start building toward a less conventional future.

Thankfully, Uranus retrograde 2021 isn’t likely have a heavy effect on the flow of our daily lives, but it’s still an important time to review, process, and start adapting to some of the wild curve balls that life has recently thrown our way. Read on for your Uranus retrograde 2021 horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your relationship to money and material possessions is shifting, Aries — and you may have recently experienced some unexpected changes to your financial situation or access to resources. Use this retrograde to set yourself up for success by not putting all your eggs in one basket and staying open to sudden realizations around what you truly value.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a pragmatic earth sign, you appreciate the stability and predictability of a solid routine, Taurus. But with Uranus bringing its rebellious spark to your sign, this retrograde will help you loosen your grip on life and let your freak flag fly. Work on wholeheartedly accepting your authenticity, even if that means breaking some rules and stepping outside of your usual box.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This retrograde is lighting up your spiritual side, Gemini, so make time to sit quietly with the intuitive downloads you’re receiving. Pay close attention to themes of your dreams and stay open to psychic visions — as there may be unexpected realizations that come to you through the subtle realm of your subconscious. Extra alone time can give your soul room to explore.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your relationship to your friends and your role within a group setting has been shifting lately, Cancer — and this retrograde marks an important time for you to reflect on where things stand. You might connect with new cliques that end up bringing you exciting opportunities, or you may find that you’ve grown apart from an old squad. Embrace the changes in the collective energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With rebellious Uranus transiting through the career sector of your chart, you’ve probably been dealing with lots of unexpected developments and sudden changes in your work life, Leo. This retrograde asks you to reflect on the circumstances and choices that have led you to where you are professionally and use them to your advantage. It’s time to be innovative about your future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As an earth sign, you’re known for being practical — but this retrograde is asking you to take a risk and be open to trying new things, even if it takes you off the beaten path. You’re in the process of connecting with unique interests and evolving your belief system, so stay open to spontaneity. A last-minute trip or a sudden opportunity could be just what you need to find your groove.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’re in the midst of an interesting period when it comes to your resources and personal entanglements, Libra — and this retrograde could spring some sudden windfalls on you. You might finally be able to tie up some financial loose ends or start experimenting with new investments. Be sure to set firm boundaries around energy and money as you explore.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your one-on-one relationships are in flux right now, Libra, so it may be time to explore some unconventional dynamics. This retrograde offers you a chance to take stock of where things stand in your relationships and figure out what rules you need to make (and break) to support mutual freedom. Remember, no one can dictate how to conduct things but you and your partner.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As a spontaneous fire sign, you prefer not to be held down by a strict schedule. But with Uranus transiting the routine-oriented sector of your chart, you’ve probably found yourself developing a new groove when it comes to conducting your daily habits. This retrograde is a time to shake up your calendar and try some new methods when it comes to working your day-to-day grind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re in the midst of a super creatively-charged period, Capricorn — so look out for flashes of insight and lightning bolts of inspiration. This retrograde offers you a chance to revisit past ideas and find ways to innovatively apply them to the future. This open-minded energy can also spill into your love life, so pursue new people and look for romance in unusual places.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Our homes should be our sanctuary, Aquarius, but right now you might be struggling to find a solid sense of stability. With your ruling planet Uranus retrograding through the home-related sector of your chart, you might have to deal with unexpected repairs or sudden changes to your living situation. Do some meditation to help yourself stay centered.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You’re in the process of developing fresh methods of self-expression and exploring out-of-the-box mental pursuits, Pisces — and this retrograde is helping you sort through the chatter to figure out what has meaning. You might find that you’re less interested in casually socializing right now and more into doing your own thing, so march to the beat of your own drum.