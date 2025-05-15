These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Guarded On First Dates

Some people go into first dates just for fun. Even if they don’t sense any chemistry, they’ll still tell you where they hope to be in five years, how they met their best friend, and why they broke up with their ex. If they do sense some chemistry? Expect to hear their whole life story.

This is often the case for the chattier members of the zodiac, like Gemini and Libra, as well as the fun-loving ones, like Aries and Sagittarius, who will be so excited to hang out and connect. These signs have never been on a silent, awkward date in their lives. Meanwhile, other zodiac signs come into first dates with their guard up — and they stay that way all through dinner, drinks, and dessert.

For some, it’s because they don’t want to give away too much too soon. They’re naturally guarded in all aspects of life, but especially when they’re out with someone they barely know. For other signs, they stay quiet because they’re worried about getting hurt. If they do open up, it’ll be on the 10th date once they’ve sussed you out and gotten more comfortable.

Keep scrolling for the three zodiac signs most likely to be guarded on a first date.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Jayme Thornton/DigitalVision/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to stare at you wordlessly from across the table, it’s Scorpio. This intuitive water sign has been trying to figure you out since you first matched on Hinge. They’ve analyzed your bio, looked at all of your pictures 100 times, and now they’re hoping to get a good read on your energy IRL.

To do so, they need you to do all the talking. As a sign ruled by truth-seeking Pluto, Scorpios know that first date chatter is often meaningless. They don’t want to hear about your dog, your job, or your favorite pizza topping. Instead, they hope their silence will encourage you to open up and reveal who you truly are.

Scorpios are also notoriously private, as well as a lot more emotional than they’d ever want to let on. They’re secretly afraid of getting hurt and therefore don’t want to give too much away to someone who might ghost them an hour later. They’d much rather seem a bit awkward or quiet on a first date than feel stupid for opening up too soon.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18)

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

Good luck pulling a conversation out of a Capricorn. This practical, Saturn-ruled earth sign takes their love life — and life in general — very seriously, and that means they aren’t going to give it all away on a first date.

Someone with Capricorn placements will march into the bar armed with a strategy. If they sense any sort of chemistry, they’ll purposefully hold back during the conversation so they don’t seem too eager. They also worry about running out of things to talk about, which is why they might save some of their best stories for date number two.

Capricorns are deep, but they tend to save that side of themselves for someone they see a future with. If they like you, they might send a random text on a Tuesday that seems way more open and honest than anything they said on the first date. This is how they keep their love interests on the line, especially if they sense you’re being quiet.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Johnce/E+/Getty Images

Go on a date with an Aquarius and you’ll likely wonder if they even want to be there. As an air sign ruled by faraway Uranus, the planet of rebellion and independence, they tend to give off a quirky, detached energy — even if they have a crush.

While other signs will happily spill their entire back story on a first date, Aquarians prefer to make jokes and keep things light. They’re the ones who do want to talk about music and favorite colors because it’s easy and non-committal. If you ask about their family or their five-year plan, expect them to clam up.

As an eccentric sign, Aquarians also think first dates are inherently awkward. They’ll agree to go to dinner and a movie but will cringe the entire time about how traditional and cheesy it all feels, and they’ll seem checked out as a result.

They have a much easier time opening up around people they already know, especially in less formal settings. This is why you might not see their true personality until date number 10.