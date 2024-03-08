Here’s How Your Birth Chart Can Help You Find Your Personal Style

Every time you scroll on TikTok, you’re bound to come across a brand-new aesthetic. Think mob wife, cottagecore, strawberry girl — the list is endless. And if you’ve been on a mission to curate your personal style, it can be tempting to try them all to see what sticks.

That’s when you might run to a thrift store in search of a leather jacket or a lacy dress, but what happens when you put it on and it doesn’t feel quite right? According to TikTok, dressing for your Venus sign — a trend with millions of views — could be the answer.

In one viral video, creator @nadia.khaledd says dressing for your Venus sign is the “secret to glowing up that no one tells you about.” In astrology, Venus represents your inner magnetism and what people admire about you most, which can in turn help you find your ideal aesthetic.

The style associated with your Venus sign will likely feel the most natural for you, too, so it won’t seem like you’re playing dress-up in someone else’s clothes. “There is something to be said about feeling good and sexy in your skin, and that is what dressing for your Venus sign is all about,” says astrologer Stina Garbis.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about dressing for your Venus sign.

What To Know About Your Venus Sign

Your Venus sign represents the astrological sign the planet Venus was in when you were born, says Garbis.

In astrology, each planet and each zodiac sign holds a certain energy. Mercury represents communication, Mars represents energy and passion, Saturn stands for ambition and productivity, and Venus represents love, magnetism, and luxury. “That’s why your sense of style can originate from this planet,” she says, especially when you’re trying to turn heads.

To figure out your Venus sign you’ll need to look at your birth or natal chart, which you can get online for free. According to Garbis, all you have to do is type in your date of birth, the place you were born, and the time you were born, though the time is less important when finding your Venus, so it’s OK if you don’t know.

Once you get your chart, you’ll be able to see your “big three” — aka your sun, moon, and rising signs — as well as your Mercury, Venus, and Mars signs, all the way through to Pluto and beyond.

Dressing For Your Venus Sign

To figure out the aesthetic of your Venus sign, start with the element associated with the sign and what it represents. Water signs tend to be emotional and artistic, fire signs bold and dramatic, earth signs grounded and natural, and air signs independent and unique.

To zero in even more, lean into the personality traits associated with the zodiac sign. “You may feel more comfortable in lace and pastels if your Venus is in artsy Pisces or Cancer, or the opposite if you are a Scorpio, which tends to lean more dark and sultry,” says Garbis.

If your Venus is in an air sign, like Gemini or Aquarius, you’d probably enjoy expressing your forward-thinking, outgoing personality with extra-trendy, eye-catching outfits. Libra, as a sign ruled by Venus, could play up the love angle even more by wearing soft, romantic outfits.

“For the earth signs Virgo and Capricorn, you’ll want to rock a natural yet ultra luxe vibe with expensive fabrics,” says Garbis, kind of like the quiet luxury style worn by Sofia Richie Grainge. Meanwhile, Taurus, which is also ruled by Venus, might feel best in comfortable clothes.

If you have a Leo, Sagittarius, or Aries Venus sign, feel free to get fiery. To play up the boldness and drama of these signs, go for reds, oranges, golds, and outfits with lots of drama and sex appeal.

According to Garbis, dressing for your Venus sign also applies to your jewelry, hair, makeup, and nails, so don’t forget to add a Venusian “come and get me” twist to your accessories, too.

As a side note, if none of these styles feel quite right, she recommends dressing for your rising sign instead, as it also represents the vibe you project to the world.

Turning Heads, Thanks To TikTok

Your Venus sign helps you pinpoint your personal style, and draws others to you, which is great if you’ve been looking for a hot date or want to feel your best. “Venus is all about sex appeal, so if you dress for your Venus sign, you’ll embolden your most magnetic and sultry self,” says Garbis.

On TikTok, creator @sunny.stephhh tried dressing for her Venus in Leo to see if it would help her grab attention. As a fire sign, she naturally had to go for an all-red outfit. She also added accessories, like a gold necklace, a scarf, and sunglasses, since Leos are known to have a flair for the dramatic.

Meanwhile, creator @littledarlingwendy dressed for a Venus in Cancer, which includes soft, feminine pastels. As a water sign, Cancer tends to mesh well with the color blue, as well as artsy and poetic outfits like flowy dresses, shell accessories, and romantic touches.

While it might sound too good to be true, Garbis says dressing for your Venus sign really does work.

“When you are vibing and feeling yourself by adorning your body with clothes that please your Venus, you are naturally more magnetic because when you feel good, that energy is reflected back to you,” she says. “You can expect more compliments and people turning their heads — and you might even get a phone number or two.”

