Your Zodiac Sign's Ideal Makeup Look, According To An Astrologer

If you and a stranger ever reach for the same product at the same time in Sephora, blame the stars. According to astrologers, there’s a perfect makeup look for each zodiac sign, so it’s possible two Geminis or two Scorpios would want the exact same glittery eyeshadow, dark lipstick, or shimmery highlight.

How you do your makeup is, after all, a way to show off your personality, says Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology. So if you’re a zodiac sign who likes to be noticed, chances are your penchant for bold glam is written in the stars. Makeup can also act as a form of armor, Loftis says, which speaks to the signs who like to lay low or remain mysterious. If you’re someone who loves to scroll TikTok for the latest trends, on the other hand, you're probably one of the trendsetters of the zodiac.

As you read the list below, Loftis says to remember that your rising sign has more of an influence on your physical features, so consider looking at that instead of your sun sign. The rising sign is what you project to the world and will say more about the perfect makeup look for you. With that in mind, keep scrolling for some inspo for your next glam.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is all about a fresh face: think sunscreen, some lip balm, laminated brows, and that’s it, Loftis says. The chance that you’re either running to work, running a meeting, or literally going for a run is high, so you like to keep things simple. You’re also into beauty products that treat your skin well, so your cabinet is likely filled with makeup-skin care hybrids. “You’re less interested in trends and more interested in simplicity and results,” says Loftis.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is into no-makeup makeup, says Loftis, which means you know how to layer on the pigment in a way that gives off “I woke up like this” energy. Think lengthening mascara, a barely there pink lip, a subtle highlight, and some blush that melts right into the apples of your cheeks — à la Hailey Bieber. You also go for monthly eyelash fills to ensure your peepers look wide awake with minimal effort.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There’s actually no perfect makeup look for your zodiac sign, Gemini, but that’s because you love all of them. This sign likes to experience all of the various facets of their personality, Loftis says, which means you’re into cute with fake freckles one day, colorful eyeliners the next — and completely over makeup the day after that. It all depends on your mood.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

According to Gabrielle Celeste, an astrologer and owner of Aqua Astrology, Cancers absolutely love a ’90s-style neutral lip. You’ll take a mauve gloss, brown liner, or taupe lipstick any day of the week. Bonus points if the formula is hypo-allergenic, Loftis says, as “Cancers are pretty sensitive people.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a Leo, you saw this one coming a mile away, but — you crave full-on glamour. That means lots of sparkle, gold tones, a bold lip, and a bold eye, or whatever else you think will turn heads. If you aren’t in the mood to turn up the glam, however, Loftis says you’ll save your energy and call it a day.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos love a classic makeup look. According to Loftis, that means flawless skin, perfect eyeliner, expertly arched brows, and a statement lip color. You’re the queen of slightly over-lining your lips, and you know how to wield a mascara wand for super fanned-out lashes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As a Libra, you know what you like makeup-wise and tend to stick to what you’ve been doing since high school. But you also aren’t afraid to throw in the occasional trend or two, says Loftis says. Think a ’60s cat eye, Euphoria-esque glitter, or a red lip. If it adds a pop of femininity to your look, even better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpios love to look mysterious, which explains why you immediately ran to your collection of smoky eyeshadows when you saw that “soft goth” makeup was trending — not that you needed an excuse. You are all about playing up your smoldering eyes with liner, then going light on the blush, lip, and brows.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’re bold as can be, Sagittarius, and you like makeup to match. According to Loftis, this sign loves a contoured cheek, statement brow, and bright red lip. Basically, you want to look like the bold glamour filter on TikTok come to life and will do anything to make it happen.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

According to Celeste, Capricorns are all business with simple black eyeliner and a soft lip color. And that’s because you don’t have time to sit for hours in the morning perfecting anything more intricate than that. You like your look to be classy — and that’s why you’re also into prep work, says Loftis, such as facials, expert hair removal, and other beautifying treatments at your derm’s office.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As an Aquarius, you are here for quirky trends, says Loftis. You were the first to bleach your eyebrows, you’re all about the latest TikTok trends — like Barbiecore eyeshadow — and you’re not afraid of new technology related to makeup. Magnetic lashes? A pH balanced lip color? You’re in.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The more pastel you can wear, Pisces, the better. As an emotional water sign, you want to look like a romance novel come to life with soft makeup, shimmer, and long, accentuated lashes. You’ve been known to try more daring looks at home, but aren’t so sure about wearing them out in public, says Loftis says. When you do, though, you truly nail mermaidcore.

Sources:

Jill Loftis, astrologer, founder of Nuit Astrology

Gabrielle Celeste, astrologer, owner of Aqua Astrology