This morning, consider your upcoming plans, whether for work or play. Are you spreading yourself too thin? As the moon lingers in pragmatic Virgo, maintaining a steady focus will come with ease.

Overthinking is on the rise, and this evening, the moon butts heads with restless Jupiter. If you’re staring down a long to-do list, prioritize what will be immediately useful. Tidying the kitchen today is more productive than getting ahead on next week’s responsibilities.

If you’re in a helpful mood, be conscious of people’s boundaries. Wait until your support is requested rather than seizing control of someone else’s challenges. Sometimes, people like to do the hard work themselves.

Aries (March 21-April 19) While tackling your to-do list, you may feel scattered and overwhelmed. Avoid multitasking today. Prioritize fully completing one task at a time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The urge to spend lavishly rises today. Be mindful of your financial responsibilities before you splurge and indulge in fun. Do you have enough to cover upcoming expenses?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Communication is key. Set clear standards and expectations on how you want to divide duties within the home. If you always pick up other people’s slack, you’ll incentivize them to stop meeting their responsibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your focus may be disrupted by rapidly shifting thoughts. But getting your unspoken feelings out into the open may lead to reassurance. What’s making you anxious, Cancer?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Weigh your options carefully before making a bold investment in your future, especially if you feel rushed or persuaded into a shiny idea. There’s a difference between intelligent risks and reckless optimism.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Is your perfectionism holding you back? Aiming for progress is better (and healthier) than expecting success. Avoid taking the big picture of your career into account with every decision, and focus only on what is possible today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you being hard on yourself again? Don’t rob yourself of opportunities to explore and build connections because you’re fixated on your flaws. We’re all imperfect and learning as we go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The weight of expectations may be getting to you. But how much of it is self-projected? Just because you can, in theory, do it all, doesn’t mean you should over-extend yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Turn to a supportive partner in love, friendship, or business, and share your workload or emotional struggles. Eye-opening conversations with them could help you solve a challenge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Are you spreading yourself too thin at work? Think of the bigger picture and how today’s activities serve your long-term goals. If you’re laboring over irrelevant tasks with minimal impact, change your focus.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You can enjoy today to the fullest while cultivating a strong foundation for your future. However, navigating this balance requires wise and practical decisions. Put some savings aside first, then play with what’s left.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Yes, you’re the most empathetic zodiac sign, but even you lack the bandwidth to care for everyone all the time. Boundaries are necessary today. Let your loved ones help themselves.

