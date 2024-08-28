Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, August 28

Mercury is turning direct in Leo this morning, bringing a dramatic end to its head-spinning retrograde. Take advantage of every opportunity to clear the air and leave your troubles behind.

Sometimes, life doesn’t match up with the script in your mind. A tense connection builds between Venus in practical Virgo and Neptune (currently retrograde) in dreamy Pisces. This emphasizes the contrast between desire and reality.

Respect people’s boundaries when they’ve declined your unsolicited guidance or support. Though your heart may be in the right place, you must let your loved ones face their own challenges. Shielding them and taking every problem off their hands will rob them of the chance to learn and develop strength.

Sensitive energy builds in the afternoon, activating your defensive instincts. The moon in nurturing Cancer clashes with the lunar south node (a powerful mathematical point in the sky that signifies karma and fate).

Notice your default instinct when you do not receive the love or approval you crave. The worries that surface during these moments will reveal what you are scared of deep inside.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Forgive and move on. Kiss and make up. The immature drama that has aggravated your love life can be harnessed as experiences to deepen your bond. Don’t let your pride drive a wedge in your relationships.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) When passionate, you may jump to conclusions or take things too personally. Keep your reactions contained to avoid heated disagreements with family members. Choose your words carefully and sparingly to make an impact.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your ability to see and understand other people’s ways is a true mark of intelligence. Don’t lose yourself in your own perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If your self-esteem is wrapped up in your opinions, you’ll lose confidence when your ideas are challenged. Avoid attaching yourself too strongly to your ideas. Allow them space to breathe and develop.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s your life; you know yourself best. Trust your vision and direction. A bold and playful outlook will guide you on a blossoming path.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It takes courage and consistency to develop your inner strength. Keep challenging your negative thoughts and replacing them with a more uplifting attitude.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) When you trust that your friends and followers are on your team, you’ll see the love behind their words. Take on the feedback you receive without letting feedback knock your confidence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) People want a leader, not a show-off. Highlight the accomplishments under your belt to evidence your successes. Avoid grandiose statements about your pending projects until you’ve solidified your trustworthy reputation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re getting vocal about your spiritual and political opinions. But what is obvious to you might not be easy for everyone to understand. Even if you disagree, keep conversations respectful and mature.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Humility is the secret sauce to an unforgettable magnetism. Be yourself without bending to the fear of being liked and respected by everyone. The right people will love you; the wrong people don’t matter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Take on your lover’s feedback and dial up the romance. If you aren’t dating, being a devoted listener could turn a collaborator into a BFF or an enemy into a friend.